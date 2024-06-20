MU students hear from speakers at end of school year

Brandon Coate speaks to Milton Union Elementary School third grade classes on May 21 about well known people from West Milton. Submitted photo Brandon Coate, left to right, Ron Berner, Barbara Cecil, Jeanne Hughes and Shelley Maggert Schoen spoke to third grade students at Milton-Union Elementary School about various topics they are experts in from the Civil War to vintage clothing to charity work on May 21. Submitted photo

WEST MILTON — Five speakers presented programs to five Milton Union Elementary School third grade classes on May 21.

Barbara Cecil demonstrated vintage clothing. Ron Berner shared what it was like to grow up in West Milton. Brandon Coate discussed well known people from West Milton.

Jeanne Hughes from the Council of Churches explained the importance of charities and how helpful these programs are to local families and organizations and how important it is for people to give of their time. Shelley Maggert Schoen spoke about the role of ladies during the Civil War.

The classes rotated every 20 minutes so all classes got to hear all the speakers.