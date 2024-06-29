Suspect found dead after shots fired incident in Troy

TROY — The suspect in a Friday evening shots-fired incident is dead according to Troy Police.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 1500 block of Sussex Road at 6:03 p.m., Friday, June 28, when an alleged domestic incident led to the suspect, whose name has not yet been released, firing a weapon at a resident. Troy Police emphasized that the suspect targeted an individual and that there was never an active threat to the general public. No one was injured.

Troy Police Chief Shawn McKinney said later in the evening, Fayette County deputies spotted the suspect’s vehicle and initiated a stop on U.S. Route 35. The county’s Special Response Team was called in and when they approached the vehicle, they found the suspect dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

No further information has been released at this time.