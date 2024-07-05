TMCS announces upcoming events

TIPP CITY—Tipp Monroe Community Services (TMCS) announced upcoming events and community outreach programs.

Elder Law-Learn your rights:

TMCS offers a free class that teaches the rights and options regarding long-term care, nursing home and at-home care, and Medicaid qualifications for coverage.

Find out how to protect your assets and navigate the Medicaid application process, including using powers of attorney, guardianships, trusts, and spend-down techniques. The class will be held at the Tipp City Public Library on July 18 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. The instructor is Attorney Joseph A. Downing. There is no charge for this class, but registration is required.

Downing is a local attorney focusing on providing clients with short and long-term legal needs. He has extensive experience in estate planning, probate, business, real estate, elder law, and Medicaid planning

Tippecanoe Community Band summer concert:

The Tippecanoe Community Band summer concert will be held on Sunday, July 21. The theme for this concert is “To Paris and to the Olympics.”

The band will immerse their audience in music related to the Olympics and Paris. Doors open at 2:15 p.m. and the concert will begin at 3 p.m. at the Tipp Center located at 855 N. Third St. Admission is free and ages are welcome. Visit tmcomservices.org or follow the band on Facebook for updates and concert information.

The Tippecanoe Band, a cherished part of the Tipp City community, consists of approximately 65 musicians. With a rich history that dates back to 1980, when it was founded with only eight members, it has been a part of Tipp Monroe Community Services for 44 years.

Back to school donations:

TMCS is collecting school supplies for children in Tipp City and Monroe Township from July 1 through Aug. 1. Book Bags and school supplies are given out during the last two weeks of the “Lunch on Us” program. Several blue donation tubs are around Tipp City, including the TMCS office, Monroe Federal at both branches, Tipp City Public Library, and Zack Jacobs – State Farm Insurance. All donations are greatly appreciated.

The following items are needed: fine point dry erase markers, jumbo glue sticks, college-ruled spiral notebooks, wide-ruled spiral notebooks, composition notebooks (wide-ruled), composition notebooks college-ruled, Crayola classic markers (8 pack), highlighters (green/yellow), 12-count colored pencils, pencil bags/boxes, one and two in. binders, pink erasers, 5-inch pointed scissors, 24-count Crayola crayons, #2 pencils (Ticonderoga), mechanical pencils, pocket folder with/without clips, 70-page Sketch Book (6×9 in.), red and blue pens, tissues (large box), antibacterial wipes, paper towels, baggies (quart/gallon/sandwich), backpacks, earbuds (no Bluetooth), rulers, TI-84 graphing calculator, TI-30XIIS calculator. Gift cards/cash/checks are also accepted. The list of needed items can also be found at tmcomservices.org.

“Lunch on Us” is a social service program offered by TMCS. Lunches are served from Monday through Friday, 11:30 a.m. to12:30 p.m., at the Tipp City Global Methodist Church. For those children who cannot come into town to pick up their lunch, TMCS also has several drop-off locations. Tipp City Schools allows TMCS to use one of their vans each year to make deliveries easier.

Money Workshop

This workshop, held at the Tipp City Public Library on Aug. 1 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., is for individuals who suffer from money struggles. The presenter is Melissa Baker, Independent Representative for Primerica. The workshop is free, but registration is required, and all attendees must be at least 18 years old.

Money, a topic often neglected in school and families, can lead to rapid financial struggles after high school. But here’s your chance to change that narrative. Understand the ins and outs of money management and how to break free from overwhelming debt. This is an opportunity to grow your savings and create a healthier financial future, empowering you to take control of your finances.

Making The Most of Your Medicare Dollars

Understanding Medicare, or healthcare, can seem nearly impossible. Kate Johnsen, Medicare Resource Center, will unpack the basics of Medicare and explore ways to maximize your healthcare coverage and minimize your spending in these free classes offered by Tipp Monroe Community Services at the Tipp City Public Library:

ABCs and Ds of Medicare – July 25, 5-6 p.m. – This is an introduction for those new to Medicare. It’s crucial to understand how the different parts of Medicare work and to get the coverage you need and avoid penalties.

Making the Most of Your Medicare – Aug. 22, 5-6 p.m. – Medicare plans change yearly. Make sure the coverage you have is the right fit for you. Learn the trends and changes that are happening in Medicare this year.

There is no charge to attend, but registration is required.

Tipp Monroe Community Services is a local nonprofit organization responsible for identifying and filling the needs of Tipp City and Monroe Township residents. They provide recreational, educational, cultural, and social service programs. For more information, visit their website at tmcomservices.org.