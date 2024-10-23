Regional Cross Country Preview

SPRINGFIELD — The top cross country runners in Southwest Ohio will be on hand for the regional cross country meet Saturday.

D-III

BOYS

Race Time: 10 a.m.

Who’s Competing: Newton (Seth Coker, Tanner Long, Garrison Hughes, Dylan Bauer, Liam Woods, Nick Staub and Colton Shellenberger), Brian Baumann (Lehman Catholic) and Beck Wilson (Covington).

Who Advances To State: The top four teams and any individuals finishing in the top 16.

GIRLS

Race Time: 10:45 a.m.

Who’s Competing: Newton (Michaela Flora, Cole Thompson, Claire Stull, Emily Flora, Gentri Deaton, Evelyn Case and Ellie Bauer), Elyza Long (Covington) and Elisabeth Waltz (Troy Christian).

Who Advances To State: The top three teams and any individuals in the top 12.

D-II

BOYS

Race Time: High Noon.

Who’s Competing: Milton-Union (Colin Hinkelman, Zak Klepinger, Andrew Oaks, Jacob Grube, Riley Kent, Tyler Shoemaker and Chase Parsons), Bethel (Kade Schweikhardt, Justin Brinson, Patrick Firstenberger, Michael Trussel, Cullen Firstenberger, Caleb Wrobel and Lucas Klimkowsi) and Johnathan Hedrick (Mimi East).

Who Advances To State: The top four teams and any individuals in the top 16.

GIRLS

Race Time: 12:45 p.m.

Who’s Competing: Tippecanoe ( Morgan Collins, Lucia Ranly,Katelyn Beeson, Sydney LaBreck, Mary Waibel, Lauren Anderson and Gracie Raeff), Olivia Brumbaugh (Bethel) Aubree Bates (Milton-Union) and Alyssandra Periano (Bethel).

Who Advances To State: The top four teams and any individuals in the top 16.

D-I

BOYS

Race Time: 2 p.m.

Who’s Competing: Tippecanoe (District champion Landon Kimmel, Everett Muhlenkamp, Luke Schwieterman, Ethan Berning, Dimitri Hartman, Will Hept and Eli Ramos) and Piqua (Noah Burgh, Brycen Angle, Braden Holtvogt, AJ Burroughs, Ty Pettus, Evan Clark,and Harvin Bornhorst.

Who Advances To State: The Top five teams and any individuals in the top 20.

GIRLS

Race Time: 2:45 p.m.

Who’s Competing: Avyn Spagnola (Troy).

Who Advances To State: The top five teams and any individuals in the top 20.