122nd Army Band to perform at Treasure Island Park on July 1

Submitted photo

TROY — The Ohio Army National Guard’s 122nd Army Band will play a free concert at Treasure Island Park, located at 409 N. Elm St. at 7 p.m. on July 1.

Residents and visitors alike are invited to attend and enjoy this outstanding group’s summer show titled “Rewind to the ‘80s.”

Founded in 1944, the 122nd Army Band is charged with carrying out the mission of strengthening troop morale and building a positive connection between the public and the Ohio National Guard. All 38 members of the band are soldiers in the Ohio Army National Guard hailing from all corners of Ohio.

More information about the 122nd Army Band is available at www.122ndarmyband.com.