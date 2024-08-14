17th annual Hoffman Global Methodist Church Fine Arts Show winners

First place winner is Regina Whipp with her piece called “Tall Grass” in the Hoffman Global Methodist Church Fine Arts Show. Submitted photos | Hoffman Global Methodist Church Second place winner is Tom Kinarney with his piece called “Frog in Puddle” in the Hoffman Global Methodist Church Fine Arts Show. Submitted photos | Hoffman Global Methodist Church Third place winner is Ed Rapp with his piece called “Falling Water” in the Hoffman Global Methodist Church Fine Arts Show. Submitted photos | Hoffman Global Methodist Church

WEST MILTON — The 17th annual Hoffman Global Methodist Church Fine Arts Show took place in West Milton on Aug. 9-11.

Those in attendance had the opportunity to vote for their top three favorite pieces among the 56 pieces on display, said a press release from the church. Tallying up those votes led to the following top three winners: “Tall Grass” by Regina Whipp in first place; “Frog in Puddle” by Tom Kinarney in second place; and “Falling Water” by Ed Rapp in third place.

First place prize received $400, second place received $300, and third place received $200. Eleven other pieces received $100 each which include the following: “Skirt” by Helen Blankensip; “The Old Fisherman” by Bill Danzig; “Peace in the Valley” by Debby Gregory; “Joe” by Linda Lock”; “Lagoon Pond-Tisbury” by Julie Lyons; “Rocky Mountain Fall” by Barbara McVety; “Flying Beauty” by Karen Offenbacker; “Sunrise, Sunset” by Lisa Rife; “FURBZILLA” by Xiera Younce; “Self Portrait” by Zella Younce”; and “The Composer” by Haley Dunn.

The award money was funded by Jim and Tracy Sarver. The show is sponsored by the Global Methodist Women. Donations toward expenses are appreciated. Money left over after expenses will go toward various mission projects.