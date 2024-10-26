2024 election lingo captures the voting outcome

By David Lindeman

Contributing columnist

I can’t say I’m all that thrilled with the presidential election this year. Actually, I’m kind of dreading what might happen.

But there is one thing about elections that I really love – the words. I’ve always been fascinated about how people use words and elections always provide some great examples. Not all the following words are unique to this election, but I’ve been hearing them a lot lately.

• Palmfacing. This is a new word for me, although I understand it has been around since the 1990s. The idea is that someone is so embarrassed by something that he hides his face with his hand. This is something you would think this year’s candidates would be doing all the time, kind of like Curley of the Three Stooges on a continuous loop, but I’m afraid most candidates these days don’t seem to be able to be embarrassed.

• Dobbs Dads. These are fathers who are so concerned about their daughters’ reproductive rights (read that, right to an abortion) that they are going to vote Democratic. Dobbs refers to the Dobbs vs. Jackson Women’s Health Organization court case that sunk Roe vs. Wade. It’s an interesting term, but someone should tell the Democrats that there can’t be more than a handful of dads who are thinking about their daughters getting an abortion as a reason to change their votes.

• Bro Vote. Apparently, this is the group of 18- to 29-year-old men who spend their time online playing games, betting on sports and watching podcasts. Elon Musk is pretty popular with this crowd, and Republicans are betting they will turn out to support Donald Trump. Chances are, they will be too busy surfing the net to actually go out and vote.

• Gaslighting. This is not a new term, but it sure is showing up a lot. It is defined as psychological manipulation that makes a person question his own sanity by feeding him false information. The term comes the 1944 movie “Gaslight” starring Charles Boyer and Ingred Bergman in which Boyer tries to make Bergman think she is going out of her mind. You-know-who gets accused of this all the time although there’s enough of this going around for everyone. It seems to me we’re all going a little bit crazy.

• Brat. This has something to do with singer Charli XCX and Kamala Harris. I really don’t understand, being long removed from that kind of music, but I think calling Harris “brat” means she’s kind of cool in a Zoomer kind of way. Oh, Zoomers are members of Generation Z which makes me wonder – have we reached the end of the human alphabet?

• Keystoned. Pennsylvania has been known as the Keystone state since way back because it was the middle colony of the original 13 colonies. In the past few elections, it has become the single most important state in the Electoral College process. Hence, Joe Biden keystoned Donald Trump in 2020 and won the election. Whoever loses Pennsylvania this year will be keystoned by the winner. Ohio used to be in this position but since we’ve gone all red state no one is talking about being “buckeyed.”

• Lawfare. I guess this is a derivation of warfare, used by Donald Trump’s supporters to accuse Democrats of using the legal system to influence the election by pursuing criminal cases against him. I have a suspicion that no matter who wins, we will be seeing a lot more of this.

• Childless Cat Ladies. J.D. Vance decided this was a good way to describe women (such as Harris) who have no children but have cats and want to make everyone feel as miserable as they do. I really think J.D. must have something against cats, since he also has supported the idea that immigrants down the road in Springfield are eating them. If that really happened, it would cause a veritable war between the cat ladies and the Haitians. I think we just ought to leave cats out of it. After all, they can’t vote and they’re too smart to care about politics, anyway. For the record, I like cats. I like women, too. And I think Springfield is an OK place.

• No-No Voters. These are voters who don’t like either candidate. If you haven’t figured it out already, that would be me. The whole process this year makes me want to walk around in a state of perpetual palmfacing. I think, in the end, I might vote for one of my cats.

David Lindeman is a Troy resident and former editor at the Troy Daily News. He can be reached at [email protected].