2024 fair packed with fun events all week

Children enjoy rides located on the midway at the 2023 Miami County Fair. Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today file photo

By Kathleen Leese

For Miami Valley Today

TROY — The 2024 Miami County Fair will kick off on Friday, Aug. 9, and continue through Thursday, Aug. 15, with plenty of fun for those of all ages.

After opening ceremonies that begin at noon on Aug. 9, the 2024 Miami County Fair royalty will be announced and crowned at 1 p.m., with both events taking place in the grandstand.

Admission for 2024 Miami County Fair is $6, and children ages 8 and under get in for free. Jessop Amusements will once again provide rides for the fair, with advanced sale wristbands available at a discounted price beginning on July 23 by going to www.jessopamuse.com/tickets to save $5. The advanced sale of a wristband is $20 each; they are good for any four-hour wristband session during the 2024 Miami County Fair.

Friday, Aug. 9

The exhibition buildings, including the Merchant’s Building, Horticulture Hall, Art Hall and Junior Fair Building (Duke Lundgard Building), will open at 11 a.m. and close at 10 p.m.

Featured at the grandstand on Friday, Aug. 9, beginning at 7 p.m. will be KOI Drag Racing with admission of $20 for the pits and $10 for the grandstand.

Saturday, Aug. 10

The grandstand will roar into action with the sounds of the Darke County Tractor Pullers Association tractor pulls. The cost is $20 for the pits and $10 for the grandstands.

Sunday, Aug. 11

Sunday is Veterans and First Responders Day, with veterans and first responders and their spouses getting into the fair at no charge with the proper ID. The Miami County Veterans Ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. at the grandstand. Beginning at 1 p.m., there will be a cornhole tournament at the Troy Horseshow Club Pitching Area. In the entertainment tent, there will be a Gospel Fest featuring Cove Spring, The Sojourner, Jeremy Liles and The Hamiltons. At 4 p.m. in the grandstand, the Weiner Dog and Corgi Races will be packed with fun. Registration for this event is $5. It is presented by the Miami County Agricultural Society and the Miami County Animal Shelter. At 7 p.m., the grandstand will feature the Miami County Fair Kid’s Livestock Scramble with a $2 admission. At 8 p.m., Julia Nevels will be in concert under the grandstand.

Monday, Aug. 12

Monday is Kid’s Day at the fair, with one parent admitted for free with a child under the age of 10. At 1 p.m. at the grandstand, the Kiddie Tractor Pull will provide fun for all. At 6:30 p.m., there will be harness racing in the grandstand. At 7 p.m., the Girl Scouts will hold an awards ceremony at the Duke Lundgard Building.

Tuesday, Aug. 13

The fun continues under the grandstand with the chef’s contest and pancakes. Ages 10 to 17 are eligible to participate in this event and those participating must pre-register at the Miami County Extension Office. At 6:30 p.m., harness racing takes place at the grandstand.

Wednesday, Aug. 14

It is Senior Citizens Day with free admission for all those 65 years and older. The 50 year wedding anniversary photo will be taken at 11 a.m. at the Hort Building. At noon, there will be a senior citizens luncheon at the entertainment tent. At 7 p.m., the Smash-It Demolition Derby gets underway at the grandstand with $10 admission.

Thursday, Aug. 15

Thursday Kid’s Day again with one parent admitted for free with a child under the age of 10. The Sale of Champions begins at 9 a.m. in the Goat Barn —sale arena. At 7 p.m., the Monster Trucks will be in the grandstand. There is a $10 admission charge.

Those needing additional information can contact the Miami County Fairgrounds office at 937-335-7492 or visit its website at https://miamicountyohiofair.com/

The writer is a regular contributor to Miami Valley Today.