2024 Fair ride schedule/wrist band prices

Advance Sale Wristbands:
$20 per person. Good any day during regular wristband sessions.
Friday
Rides open at 5 p.m.
Wristband session: 6 to 10 p.m. $25 each.
Saturday
Rides open 1 p.m.
Wristband sessions: 1 to 5 p.m. $25 each. Or 6 to 10 p.m. $25 each.
Sunday
Rides open 1 p.m.
Wristband sessions: 1 to 5 p.m. $25 each. Or 6 to 10 p.m. $25 each.
Monday – Kiddie Day
Rides open 1 p.m.
Wristband sessions: 1 to 5 p.m. $15 each.
6 to 10 p.m. $25 each.
Tuesday
Rides open 5 p.m.
Wristband session: 6 to 10 p.m. $25 each.
Wednesday
Rides open 5 p.m.
Wristband session: 6 to 10 p.m. $25 each.
Thursday
Rides open 5 p.m.
Wristband session: 6 to 10 p.m. $25 each.
Rides Closed
Please Note: Children under 36-inches may not purchase a wristband unless an accompanying adult purchases a wristband also. Rides will be limited for children under 36-inches to rides that adults can ride with their children. Please measure your child and check all height requirements before purchasing a wristband. All riders must obey all rules set forth by Burton Brothers Amusements for the safety of all involved.