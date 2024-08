2024 Miami County Fair royalty crowned

Pictured are the 2024 Miami County Fair royalty who were crowned on the opening day of the fair, Friday, Aug. 9, along with the 2023 Miami County Fair queen. The following were chosen to serve including Miami County Fair Princess Genevieve “Gigi” Davis, left to right, 2023 Miami County Fair Queen Arianna Vannus, 2024 Queen 2nd Runner-Up Adelynn Rich, 2024 Queen First Runner-Up Alaina Helsinger, 2024 Miami County Fair King Kyle Wright, 2024 Miami County Fair Queen Chloe Shellenberger, 2023 Miami County Fair King Kaden Merz, 2024 Miami County Fair Prince Elijah Swartz and 2024 Miami County Little Mister Corbin Bennett. Absent from the photo was Little Miss Ryln Dey.

Kathleen Leese | For Miami Valley Today