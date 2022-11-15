3 from Piqua jailed on drug charges

QUINCY — Three people from Piqua were arrested on felony drugs charges following a traffic stop in Quincy Sunday evening.

James Hughes, 48, the driver, was placed under arrest on a warrant for aggravated trafficking in methamphetamine.

Danielle Kelzenberg, 52, front seat passenger, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and trafficking in methamphetamine.

Anthony Howard, 43, back seat passenger, was also charged with possession of methamphetamine and trafficking in methamphetamine.

According to a press release from the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, the Logan County Unified Drug Task Force conducted a traffic stop on Township Road 255 on Sunday, Nov. 13, around 7:45 p.m. and Hughes was placed under arrest on a warrant.

Kelzenberg and Howard were then secured and removed from the vehicle.

K9 Thor was deployed and alerted on the vehicle.

A probable cause search was conducted and authorities located 57 grams of methamphetamine and .5 grams of fentanyl. A loaded 9MM handgun was also found on the floorboard of the back seat, which was easily accessible to Howard, according to the Logan County Sheriff’s Office.

Howard and Kelzenberg were charged with possession of methamphetamine and trafficking in methamphetamine.

Howard was transported to a nearby hospital for a medical situation, Lt. Tom Watson said. Hughes and Kelzenberg were taken to the Logan County Jail.

“This was the result of an investigation into large amounts of meth being brought into Logan County to be sold,” the release said. “The Task Force is committed to identifying, investigating, and arresting those responsible for bringing large amounts of narcotics into the county to be sold.”