43 cats removed from Our Farm Sanctuary, charges pending

TIPP CITY — The Miami County Animal Shelter (MCAS) removed 43 cats Monday from Our Farm Sanctuary in Tipp City after investigating multiple credible complaints about the conditions and care of animals at the rescue property.

According to a press release from the MCAS, charges are pending regarding unsanitary conditions due to overcrowding and poor ventilation.

Miami County Animal Control Officers, in cooperation with the Miami County Sheriff Office, executed a search warrant at Our Farm Sanctuary on Monday, July 15, based upon multiple credible complaints from current and past volunteers concerning the conditions and care of animals, the release said. While investigating, officers found over 100 cats, many of which had serious upper respiratory infections, in unsanitary and overcrowded conditions. The poor air quality prevented the animals from receiving proper medical care.

The officers ultimately seized 43 cats from the rescue and will continue to work with Our Farm Sanctuary to improve the conditions of the facility and properly treat the remaining cats. Dr. Paige Theuring, of West Milton Veterinary Clinic, was onsite to assist in the investigation and preliminary triage of the animals.

Miami County Animal Control officers previously responded to this address in May 2022 and August 2023 based on volunteer complaints of unsanitary conditions and overcrowding. Our Farm Sanctuary was warned each time to improve the conditions and reduce the number of animals in their care.

“Even with the best intentions, many times rescues find themselves in a position where they are overwhelmed and unable to provide quality care for their animals,” said Animal Shelter Director Robert Craft in the release. “And in this case after multiple attempts to work with Our Farm Sanctuary, we had no choice but to execute the search warrant and take legal action to protect the animals in their care.”

Charges are pending.

“We are so thankful for those community members who stepped up and reported the conditions at the rescue so that we were able to do our job to protect the welfare of Miami County animals,” said Craft.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to contact the Animal Shelter at [email protected].

The cats will be available for adoption after they have received the appropriate medical care, including spay/neutering. Adoption applications will not be accepted for these cats until they are cleared for adoption. Updates about adoptable cats will be posted on their website at www.miamicountyohio.gov/110/animalshelter.

For more information, contact Craft at 937-332-6919.