A special family gift

Eve Welborn has had a lot of support from her adoptive family through her battle with leukemia and the bone marrow transplant that followed. Shown in the back row from left to right are Johanna, Kent, Brent, Bennett and Amy. In the front row from left to right are Lucy, Theo, Eve, Ruth and Lucy. Courtesy photos JT Cleghorn smiles as his sister Eve Welborn holds up the bone marrow that Cleghorn donated to her moments before the bone marrow transplant began at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital. The brother and sister, who were adopted into two different families, had never met until they found and learned Cleghorn was the match Welborn needed for her transplant. Courtesy photos

By Kathleen Leese

For Miami Valley Today

COVINGTON — Eve Welborn thought she had a bad cold when the first symptoms of Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) began to develop. Little did she know that AML would lead to her meeting her biological brother.

Over a period of two to three months, the 19 year-old said she kept getting what she described as “little colds.” She had always been an athletic young woman who was a member of the Covington High School track and field team prior to her graduation in 2023. Finally, she became so ill that she and her parents Amy and Brent Welborn, of Covington, decided it was time to go to the emergency room.

After some initial misdiagnoses, Eve and her parents learned doctors thought she either had leukemia or lymphoma. They were told they were facing an emergency. After being transferred to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, Eve and her family learned she had AML.

Amy said Eve’s oncologist Laura Pommert, M.D. is “the lead oncologist in the nation in AML.” She said getting assigned to a doctor with Pommert’s level of expertise was no accident.

Eve said she took everything in stride for the most part.

“There wasn’t too much I was worried about,” she said about the prospect of losing her hair to chemotherapy did not bother her. “I was ready to shave it off. The transplant scared me more.”

The family stayed at the Ronald McDonald House in Cincinnati for 233 days in a suite that would accommodate the couple and their younger children so Amy could continue homeschooling them.

While at the hospital, the family learned Eve had a genetic mutation that would require a bone marrow transplant. Since Eve was adopted at birth, doctors asked if she had any full-blooded biological siblings who were over 18 years old. She had a brother, JT, whom she had never met until she was in the hospital.

“It was then that I asked Shannon (Cleghorn, JT’s mom) if JT would consider donating,” Amy said.

After testing, JT and his family, including his adoptive parents, Shannon and John, they learned he was a 10 out of 10 match on April 3, 2024. Statistically, there was only a one in four chance that JT would be a match for his sister, so the families agree, being a perfect match was an answer to prayer.

Shannon recalled the call from Amy telling her JT was a perfect match.

“I stepped in the hall to take the call and Amy and I cried from joy.”

Shannon said she and her husband had been youth and family pastors for 20 years and then a little over 10 years ago, John, JT’s adoptive dad had his own battles with cancer.

Shannon, a teacher, said she walked down to her son’s class (he was a 2024 senior).

“I put him on the phone so Eve could tell him herself (that he was a perfect match). That day, I remember telling Amy that God brought them together for such a time as this. As JT’s mom, I feel proud of JT. He didn’t even have to think about being tested and donating his bone marrow to his sister. I know he was nervous.” Shannon added, “Watching him go through this for Eve leaves me in awe of JT; the answered prayers we prayed for him and the sacrificial love he showed to his sister. We feel like our family has doubled. The Welborns are our family now.”

JT, a University of Cincinnati student, said he was happy to help, even though he admits he has a fear of needles, just like his sister.

“I’m very grateful I got the chance to help her out and save someone’s life and I’m grateful that everything worked out. It was scary at first because I didn’t really know what was going to happen … but I was willing to do what needed to be done no matter what.”

JT said it was not hard to be a donor and noted it was worth it.

“It’s definitely something I’ll never forget and know I would do it again … it was never about getting recognition,” he said.

Eve recalled their first meeting.

“He was nervous. I kind of talked for him. I’m a very talkative person.”

She said they ended up talking and laughing like most siblings.

JT provided 2-liters of bone marrow for his sister.

There was so much marrow that Eve said doctors “had to run it in really slow. The first two or three days (after the transplant), you’re good. Then you get really tired and weak. After the transplant, things happen to your skin and mouth.”

She said she had a pain medication pump that helped with her discomfort. She said about two weeks ago, she started “feeling better.” She noted that 99% of JT’s marrow is now grafted into her body.

Following the transplant, visitors were limited with only family members and four special friends allowed which included the Palmers and Eve’s boyfriend Amorie Maxwell, who has been a support to her.

The transplant has caused some stomach issues, which Eve explained, “messes up the GI system.” She now has a feeding tube, although she is doing much better and is working to gain weight.

After being dismissed from the hospital, Eve returned home to a surprise welcome. Amy said the streets of downtown Covington were lined with residents and well wishers excited to see her finally return home after over 200 days in the hospital. T.J. Manson, Gayle Wray and Julie Blumenstock organized the homecoming surprise and a benefit event for the family.

“This community is amazing. This town has been so…good,” said Amy.

Eve is determined to get back to her life before AML, although she is currently still traveling weekly to Cincinnati for follow-ups. After graduating in 2023, she completed emergency medical technician training at Upper Valley Medical Center in Troy. She had scheduled her national registry exam when she became ill. She plans to become a firefighter/paramedic and believes what she has been through will help her understand her patients.

Eve hopes others will consider being a donor. She noted that “not as many African-Americans or Hispanics are in the database.” Those wanting to potentially donate bone marrow can go to the National Marrow Donor Program (NMDP) website at https://www.nmdp.org/ , formerly known as Be The Match to learn more.

The family wants to thank not only Eve’s doctor, but Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, the Ronald McDonald House and Eve’s social worker Molly Haskell, who helped the family, as well as family friends Michelle and Sean Palmer, whose son, Brent, also had leukemia and is now in remission, in addition to the village of Covington, and their church Covington Christian.

Eve said JT means a lot to her, “He’s my hero. I hope that we can continue to be best friends for life. I hope we can always be family and he can always be a part of my life.”

She is also grateful for her adoptive family, which was already very close.

“They’re my home. They’re my whole heart. I don’t know what I’d do without them,” Eve said.

As for JT, he is glad he now has his sister in his life and is glad he could make a difference.

“I’ll never move on from talking to Eve though, and the whole entire family, because that’s like my family now,” he said.

Amy said while the family’s faith has been tested in the last year and a half, they remain strong.

“I would say God’s mercies are new every morning and they truly are,” she said.