Greg Highley and his nearly five month old son, Harrison, of Piqua, enjoy a special moment together at Pitsenbarger Park in Piqua on Saturday, June 15. This was the first Father’s Day for Highley. He and his wife, Raini, tried for over 10 years to have a baby unsuccessfully and then their son was born in January. The couple call their baby a “miracle” from God, making every moment like Father’s Day even more special.

Kathleen Leese | For Miami Valley Today