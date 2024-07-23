Aboard the 445th Airlift Wing at Wright-Patt

Miami County Sheriff’s Office Chaplain Robert Lewis, left to right, Miami County Commissioner Ted Mercer, Miami County Commissioner Wade Westfall, and Lt. Col. Kevin Wuebker, USAFR, sit in the cockpit of a C-17 “Globemaster” belonging to the 445th Airlift Wing during a visit to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base on Monday, July 22. The Board of Miami County Commissioners, along with other county officials, were invited to tour the 445th ALW and one of the wing’s C-17 aircraft.

Leading the flight deck portion of the tour was Wuebker, a Shelby County native and current Troy resident who has been in the United States military for more than 30 years, including 20 years as a pilot in the Air Force Reserve.

Mike Ullery | For Miami Valley Today