Adams honored as director emeritus

Leesa Baker, director of the Miami County YWCA, left to right, listens as Dr. Richard Adams is honored by Dr. Michael Moore, Troy City Schools assistant superintendent, at the Miami County Foundation’s 2024 grant celebration. Courtesy photo | Miami County Foundation

PIQUA – Miami County Foundation recently named Dr. Richard Adams Director Emeritus.

Adams announced at a spring board meeting he would retire from the board after nearly four decades of generous service, said a press release from the Miami County Foundation. He was a founding board member of Miami County Foundation beginning in 1985. The board of directors voted unanimously to recognize him as director emeritus.

Adams has served as emcee of the foundation’s grant celebrations since its first grant cycle.

His emeritus honor was recognized at the 2024 celebration, where Angela Lewis, president of the board of directors announced, said the release, “Dr. Adams will now be enjoying more time in Florida with his delightful wife, Sandy, and dog, Ike. His commitment to the work we do and to the history of this organization is valued and admired. This status is reserved for those founding board members with a long-standing commitment to the foundation. Of all the boards in which Dr. Adams has served throughout his career, this was his last formal commitment. We were honored to work with him and to have his vision for nearly four impressive decades.”

With this emeritus status, Adams will always hold an invitation to Miami County Foundation’s grant celebrations, events and board meetings, but that recent grant celebration might have very well been his last emceeing performance.

Others who have been given the title of director emeritus include Richard Hunt, Joanna Hill Heitzman and Douglas Murray. As a gift, the foundation extended the opportunity for Adams to select a Miami County non-profit to surprise with grant funding. He selected Lincoln Community Center, where he has also contributed his volunteer time.

Miami County Foundation recently awarded 86 grants in the amount of $276,585. These were issued to non-profit organizations, libraries, local school districts and classrooms. The spring grant celebration was held in Edison State Community College’s Robinson Theater.

“With more than 120 guests, As beautiful and spacious the Robinson Theater is, we were grateful that Paul (Heintz) and Rick (Haines) could accommodate this special event to celebrate our recipients and to honor Dr. Adams, ” said Natalie Rohlfs, executive director of the foundation, said the release.

Ten organizations were first-time recipients of Miami County Foundation grant funding including Miami County Pickleball Association (through The Troy Foundation), Troy High School Softball Parents Association, city of Troy Fire Department, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Ohio, Elizabeth Township Fire Department, Goon Brothers, Special Olympics Ohio, The Mentoring Partnership of Miami County, Wayne’s Legion of Fort Piqua and LifeWise Academy Tipp City.

In addition to the spring grant awards, John and Jean Dugan Family Fund representatives selected The Family Abuse Shelter to receive a $1,900 grant from its donor-advised fund.

Congratulations to Miami County Foundation’s 2024 spring grant recipients: American Red Cross Miami Valley, Bradford Exempted Village Schools, Bradford Youth Association, Center for Early Learning Preschool, Child Care Choices, city of Troy Fire Department, Community Grace Brethren Church, Covington Exempted Village School District, Covington Youth Sports Association, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Ohio, Dr. E. Robert Torrence Benevolence Fund of Trinity Church, Elizabeth Township Fire Department, Friends of Mainstreet Piqua Inc., Friends of the Hayner Inc., Goodwill Easterseals Miami Valley, Goon Brothers, Habitat for Humanity of Miami and Shelby Counties, Johnston Farm Council, Joint Fire District Pleasant Hill-Newton Township, Kids Read Now, LifeWise Academy Tipp City, Lincoln Community Center, Miami County Agricultural Society Inc., Miami County Educational Service Center, Miami County Pickleball Association (via The Troy Foundation), Miami County Visitors & Convention Bureau, Miami Valley Nonprofit Collaborative, Miami Valley Veterans Museum, Milton-Union Bulldog Bags, Milton-Union Local Schools, Milton-Union Public Library, Newton Local Schools, Operation Veteran and Caregiver Support, Piqua Area Chamber Foundation,, Piqua Catholic School, Piqua Community Kitchen, Piqua Compassion Network, Special Olympics Ohio, St Vincent de Paul, St. Patrick Catholic School, T.L. Baseball Boosters Inc., The Future Begins Today, The Mentoring Partnership of Miami County, Tipp City Exempted Village Schools, Tipp City Public Library, Troy Christian Schools, Troy City Schools, Troy Community FM Power 107.1 WTJN, Troy Football Parents Association Inc., Troy High School Softball Parents Association, Upper Valley Career Center Aspire, Wayne’s Legion of Fort Piqua, Wilderness Inquiry Inc., Young Life, YWCA Piqua.

Miami County Foundation Ongoing Humanitarian grants were also awarded this grant cycle to: Bethany Center, Covington Outreach Association, Family Abuse Shelter, FISH Union Township, GIVE Medical Ministry, Health Partners Free Clinic, Community Rides to Work, Miami County Dental Clinic, New Creation Counseling Center, Partners In Hope, St. Patrick’s Soup Kitchen, The New Path Inc., The Salvation Army – Piqua, Troy Lions Charities.

Through the generosity of Miami County Foundation’s investors, benefactors, annual donors and business partners, the foundation supports the community by providing grants for local non-profit organizations, schools and municipalities. The foundation conducts two grant cycles per year. More than $10 million in funding has been awarded by Miami County Foundation since inception. Scholarships are also awarded through Miami County Foundation annually. Visit www.miamicountyfoundation.org to learn more.