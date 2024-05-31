AES Ohio budget billing change notification

DAYTON — Later this year, AES Ohio will upgrade our customer billing system. We’re replacing our 25-year-old system with the latest technology to better serve our customers.

In preparation for the transition, customers on budget billing will receive their settle up credit or balance due in their June bill statement. AES Ohio is contacting all customers on budget billing through phone calls, letters, emails, bill messages and social media to inform them of the earlier settle up for their account before their balance is due.

AES Ohio recognizes the limited notice for this change. We wanted to be fair to all customers and that’s why we are providing ‘no fault’ settle up option for customers needing assistance.

Specifically, AES Ohio will not be charging late fees to budget billing customers, and they will remain on the program.

We considered many factors when making the decision for an early settle up, including the increased usage during the summer cooling season. The increased usage in the summer months would have likely resulted in much higher settle up amounts for most budget bill customers.

We encourage customers to enroll or log in to their MyAES online account at aes-ohio.com on their June statement date to view their updated balance. If you have questions, our dedicated customer care agents are available to help via webchat on our website www.aes-ohio.com, or by calling 800-433-8500 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

We are committed to providing our customers with frequent communications regarding any changes due to the system upgrades so they can prepare accordingly. After updates occur, customers will notice:

• Easier ways to manage their account

• More options to start and stop service

• Payments and account management will become more flexible and user friendly

For more details on the change to budget billing or our system upgrades, please visit www.aesohio.com/smart-upgrade.

AES Ohio is the principal subsidiary of DPL Inc. (DPL), a regional energy provider and an AES company. AES Ohio, a regulated electric utility, provides service to over 540,000 customers in West Central Ohio. During its long history, AES Ohio has served its customers with the lowest rates in Ohio among investor-owned utilities. Connect with AES Ohio on X , Facebook, and LinkedIn. Learn more about how AES Ohio is accelerating the future of energy, visit www.aesohio.com.