Anderson wins Miami Shores Club Championship

Kris Anderson watches his tee shot on the first hole of the Miami Shores Club Championship Saturday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Ross Ferrell hits his approach shot on the third hole Saturday as his divot flies through the air. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Matt Mauer rolls his birdie putt towards the hole on the third hole Saturday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Jacky Chen lines up his birdie putt on the third hole Saturday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Ryan Groff watches his tee shot on the first hole Saturday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today

TROY — Kris Anderson was already “King of the County”

And he added the Miami Shores club championship over the weekend for his second straight win, after having to miss the Troy City Championship last month.

And he did it in style, with birdies on three of his final four holes Sunday for a two-shot victory over Ross Ferrell, the two-time Troy City Champion who was attempting to defend his Miami Shores club championship.

“I knew it was going to be a battle,” Anderson said. “Ross (Ferrell) was going for his fourth straight win (he didn’t play in the Miami County tournament). Birdieing three of the last four holes is what did it for me.”

Anderson and Ferrell both shot 70 on Saturday to share the opening round lead and Brian Robbins was one back after a 71.

And nothing changed on the front nine.

“I wasn’t playing my best,” Anderson said. “We all three shot 38 on the front. So, it was still a battle.”

Anderson went two up on Ferrell after pars on the 10th and 12th holes.

“Really, I thought I could make a move on 13 (a short par 4),” Anderson said. “But, I ended up making par and Ross (Ferrell) birdied it to get back within one.”

It was still a one shot lead after both parred 14 and birdied 15.

On the par-4 16th, Anderson hit a gap wedge to 15 feet and made the putt for birdie.

“That put me two up,” Anderson said. “But, I was a little tentative with my approach on 17 and had to get up and down for par. Ross (Ferrell) made a birdie and I thought, here we go,”

On the par-5 18th, the pin was in front.

“I played conservative with my second shot and hit a five-iron because the pin was in front,” Anderson said. “I was just trying to get up there close to the green and hit it in the bunker.”

And he didn’t leave himself and easy shot.

“It was a little bit on the downslope and I hit a really nice bunker shot (to five feet),” Anderson said. “Ross missed his birdie putt and I made mine.”

It capped a three-under par back nine for a 71 and a three-under par 141 total for Anderson.

Ferrell finished two shots back after shooting a 73.

Matt Mauer charged up to third place, following an opening round 75 with a 73 Sunday for a 148 total.

Jacky Chen and Ryan Groff shared fourth with 149. Chen had rounds of 73 and 76 and Groff had rounds of 74 and 75.

First Flight

Ty Nimer recorded an eight-shot victory in the first flight.

He had rounds of 74 and 76 for a 150 total.

Andrew Lindeman took second with rounds of 82 and 76 for a 158 total.

Seniors

Mike Anticoli had rounds of 75 and 79 for a 154 total to win the Seniors title.

Greg Brueckman was second with rounds of 80 and 79 for a 159 total.

Super Seniors

Jeff Poettinger shot a one-under par 71 to rally for a two-shot victory in the Super Seniors.

Poettinger had opened with a 76 for a 147 total.

Rick Szabo opened with a 73 and shot 76 Sunday for a 149 total and second place.

Jim Ross took third with rounds of 79 and 75 for a 154 total.

Super Duper Seniors

Jack Holtel rallied from seventh place to win the Super Duper Seniors.

He had rounds of 79 and 74 for a 153 total and two-shot victory.

Mike Cargill had rounds of 74 and 81 for a 155 total to take second.

Gary Weaver had rounds of 78 and 79 to finish third with a 157 total.