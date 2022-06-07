Army Band Concert announced

For the Miami Valley Today

TROY — At 7 p.m. on June 27, the Ohio Army National Guard’s 122nd Army Band will play a free concert at Treasure Island Park, 409 N. Elm St. in Troy. Residents and visitors alike are invited to attend and enjoy “Rock in the USA” by this outstanding group.

Members of the unit hail from every corner of Ohio (plus a few from other states) and are charged with carrying out the mission of strengthening troop morale and building a positive connection between the public and the Ohio National Guard.

Additional information about Treasure Island Park is available at www.troyohio.gov/treasureisland, and more information about the 122nd Army Band is available at www.122ndarmyband.com.