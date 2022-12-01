Arrest warrant issued for Piqua man

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has issued an arrest warrant for a Piqua man, who is wanted in connection with several burglaries in Shelby County.

The person of interest was identified as Jeremy Lee Jones, 32 of 1146 Chevy Lane, Piqua. Jones was not at the residence at the time of the search warrant on Nov. 23. An arrest warrant has been issued for Jones. Jones is known to be on the run as detectives have been in contact with him asking that he turn himself in.

According to a press release, on Nov. 5, 2022, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office received the first report of a burglary occurring at a residence on Knollwood Lane, Sidney. The sheriff’s office would received reports of burglaries on Nov. 6, 17 and 22. These burglaries occurred in the area of Knollwood Lane, Woodhaven Drive and South Vandemark Road.

Detectives started investigating these four burglaries and during the investigation they identified a person of interest. On Nov. 23, 2022, Detectives executed a search warrant at 1146 Chevy Lane, Piqua. The address is the address of the suspect whom detectives identified as Jones, who is a person of interest.

During the execution of the search warrant, items stolen from the burglaries were found at the residence. The items that were recovered, were identified from pictures provided during the investigation. These items were later positively identified by the victims, as items stolen from their residences.

“During one of the burglaries, the homeowner was asleep in bed,” said Shelby County Sheriff Jim Frye. “We take these incidents very seriously and will aggressively investigate them. If you decide to come into Shelby County and commit a crime, expect to be hunted like a beagle chasing a rabbit, we will get you.”

The case against Jones will be taken to the next Shelby County grand jury. If anyone knows the whereabouts of Jones, contact Lt. Detective Chris Brown at 937-494-2105 or call the main line at 937-498-1111.