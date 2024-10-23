Ashenhurst to speak at MVVM breakfast

TROY — Miami Valley Veterans Museum (MVVM) will host Maj. Gen. Deborah Ashenhurst (U.S. Army, retired), director of the Ohio Department of Veterans Services, during its November monthly breakfast.

The event will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 9 a.m., at the museum, 2245 S. County Road 25A, Troy.

The Miami Valley Veterans Museum cordially invites veterans and their guests to a full breakfast provided by the Miami County Veterans Services. Doors open at 8 a.m.

Ashenhurst retired from the U.S. Army and the National Guard in October 2015 after more than 37 years of service. In that time, she served at all levels of command. In 2011, she was appointed by Ohio Gov. John Kasich to the cabinet-level position of adjutant general of the state of Ohio, commanding the 17,000 service members of the Ohio National Guard, the Ohio Naval Militia and the Ohio Military Reserve. She served as adjutant general until January 2015. Her career culminated by serving as a special assistant to the vice chief, National Guard Bureau in Washington, D.C. Ashenhurst resides with her husband, Col. Jim Ashenhurst (U.S. Army, retired), in Hilliard.

For more information about the museum’s many projects, contact Ted Jones, MVVM Board president, or Amy Cost, USAF, MSgt (retired), executive director at MVVM, 937-332-8852.

Event information, volunteer opportunities, and ways to donate is available MVVM’s webpage at https://miamivalleyveteransmuseum.org or on its Facebook page.

As always, they wholeheartedly thank all those who support the Miami Valley Veterans Museum and America’s veterans.