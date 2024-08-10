BBB offers back-to-school shopping tips

By John North

Better Business Bureau

Back-to-school season is here and it’s time to start shopping for the upcoming school year. According to the National Retail Federation, in 2023, families planned to spend around $890 per child for back-to-school shopping. Among college students that jumps to $1,366. With families planning to spend hundreds of dollars on school supplies this year, it’s important to be savvy when choosing your items so you don’t overspend or purchase unnecessary products.

Before you start shopping, make a list of what your child needs, which will help you save money at checkout. When making your list, check with the school district to see if your child needs specific items. Once you’ve made your list, take inventory of the items you already have.

The Better Business Bureau offers some additional tips for back-to-school shopping:

Shop with retailers you trust to ensure quality.

Compare prices. However, low prices and short-term sales could be the sign of a scam. If the price is too good to be true, it probably is. Be wary of companies offering extreme sales or discounts.

Do your shopping early to avoid paying higher prices or falling victim to a scam. Shopping early also ensures you get the exact item you want before it sells out.

Shop in-person if possible as it allows you to assess the quality and fit of items.

Buy used or refurbished items when appropriate.

Take advantage of coupons and coupon codes.

Ask the store if it will price match supplies offered at other stores at a cheaper rate.

Find out if the retailer offers refunds, store credits or if all sales are final. Always keep your receipts and confirmation emails and check the store’s policy on sale and clearance items.

Consider buying items like tissues, paper towels, notebooks and folders in bulk to save money.

Ask for discounts. Many stores offer discounts to students. It doesn’t hurt to ask, even if you don’t see a deal advertised at the store.

The BBB also offers some additional tips for shopping online:

Look out for imposters. Some companies may use the names and logos from popular brands to lure customers to their sites. Double-check you’re shopping on the correct website and through a certified retailer of the brand you’re looking to purchase.

Shop securely online. Make sure URLs start with “https” and include a lock symbol. The s in “https” stands for secure.

Use shopping portals that allow you to earn cash back, points or airline miles for your purchase.

Be wary of clickbait ads that feature items you want or need based on your search history. Scammers could be trying to drive you to a different website to steal personal information. Take note of the ad and go to the store’s website directly through the search bar.

Back-to-school shopping can be overwhelming. But, the BBB can help. Visit BBB.org for a list of BBB Accredited Businesses in specific industries and Business Profiles for companies you’re interested in.

The writer is with the Better Business Bureau.