Beatles tribute band to play on Mayflower rooftop June 8

“Come Together: A Rooftop Beatles Tribute” performing on top of the roof at Yellow Cab Tavern in Dayton in August 2023. The Dayton based band will perform a free show on top of the Mayflower Building in downtown Troy on Saturday, June 8. Courtesy photo | Brian Hoeflich A t-shirt from the “Come Together” performance in Dayton in August 2023. Courtesy photo | Brian Hoeflich

By Eamon Baird

[email protected]

TROY — “Come Together: A Rooftop Beatles Tribute” band is performing a free show in downtown Troy on Saturday, June 8.

The show is a part of the Troy Foundation’s 100th Anniversary and will be on the rooftop of the refurbished and newly reopened The Mayflower located at 9 W. Main St. The free event will start at 5 p.m. with the performance starting around 7 p.m.

The Dayton based band, consisting of Patrick Himes, Brian Hoeflich, Kent Montgomery, Nathan Peters, Seth Gilliam and Brian Greaney brings their unique tribute concert experience for the first time to Miami County.

The concept of “Come Together” comes from the Beatles final performance in London on Jan. 30, 1969. The band played a 42-minute set before being shut down by the Metropolitan Police, in the final public performance of the storied band’s career.

Hoeflich talked about the idea of recapturing the spirit of the famous band’s final live performance.

“There’s a lot of great tributes to The Beatles out there from all over the world. The one thing that sets us apart is that we are trying to be the Beatles Rooftop Tribute Band, and really focus on that. We don’t necessarily focus on the outfits, or the equipment, although we do bring a fair amount of vintage gear to the show. But mostly what we’re trying to do is capture the energy of some of the recordings, and even some of the live recordings that you hear the Beatles,” he said.

“Come Together” began their rooftop concert experience at Yellow Cab Tavern in Dayton in 2018. This year they will perform their sixth annual concert on Aug. 16 and 17. Additionally, they will perform in Springfield on June 14, and Fairfield on Sept. 5.

Hoeflich talked about how The Beatles continue to resonate with new generations over five decades after they broke up.

“What I like about The Beatles is the reason that they’re massively appreciated is that they were just so influential. They didn’t invent rock ‘n’ roll. They didn’t even invent four-piece rock bands but they iconified, a four-piece rock and roll band,” Hoeflich said.

He also talked about the process of creating the two and a half hour set list for the concert.

“It’s a hard thing to narrow down our set list and keep it unique and fresh,” Hoeflich said. “We add songs and pull off songs every year. I think we play reasonable number of deep cuts but for the most part, I would say 85% of what you’re going to hear you’re going to be familiar with,” he said.

Hoeflich said this show is a family friendly event. He talked about what people can expect to see when they watch the show.

“We’ll get quiet, and then we’ll get really loud, it’s going to be everything in between, there’s moments where it’s absolutely appropriate to get up and dance and in whatever, there’s moments where, you know, it’s going to be very intimate,” he said.

Hoeflich added that he wears many hats for the band; as the technical leader of the band says his other job is ensuring the other band members don’t have to stress about it.

“I’m trying to make it as easy as possible for these guys to just kind of show up, have a good time,” he said.

Engineers Monika Shroyer and Chris Heckmann from Monika’s Sound System Rentals in Dayton have been vital for the “Come Together” shows in Dayton and Springfield. He added that with the show in Troy the city is providing the infrastructure for the show.

“We just basically show up with our instruments and plug in plug in soundcheck and go,” he said.

Hoeflich hopes their unique Beatles Tribute experience will eventually expand.

“Our goal with this is to is to try to keep ramping up and keep expanding into new cities, and we’d like to see ourselves doing one of these a month,” he said.

Anyone interested in attending the event in Troy is encouraged to arrive early and bring their own lawn chair or blanket.

For more information about “Come Together” including booking and ticket information can be found at www.cometogetherband.net.