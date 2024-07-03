“Beauty from My Lens” photo deadline July 8

DAYTON — The Area Agency on Aging, PSA 2 produces a free calendar each year highlighting scenery, people, places, history and more throughout our nine-county region.

For the 2025 calendar, they are happy to announce the calendar photo contest inviting photographers age 50+ who live in our nine-county region (Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Logan, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, and Shelby counties) to submit photos.

The theme of the 2025 calendar is “Beauty from My Lens” highlighting photos that feature the beauty found in our nine-county region. 13 winning photos will be featured in the calendar including one cover photo and one for each month of the year.

Photos must in color and in horizontal (landscape) orientation with image resolution sharp enough (300 dpi or higher) for enlargement to fit on a calendar month (11” wide x 8-1/2” tall). Maximum number of entries per photographer is five photos.

To review the 2025 Calendar Photo Contest guidelines and entry form for additional information, go to info4seniors.org/2025-calendar-photo-contest/. The deadline for submission is July 8, 2024.

The Agency on Aging helps older adults of west central Ohio remain in their homes with independence and dignity. We are an independent, private, nonprofit corporation that plans and funds services for older persons in Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Logan, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, and Shelby Counties.