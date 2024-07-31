Bethel resident speaks out against annexation

Jeff Morford, of Bethel Township, speaks to the Miami County Commissioners about annexation on Thursday, July 25. Eamon Baird | Miami Valley Today

TROY — Jeff Morford, a resident of Bethel Township, discussed his disappointment of an annexation ruling at the Miami County Commissioners meeting on Thursday, July 25.

On Monday, July 22 the Huber Heights City Council approved the annexation of nearly 300 acres of land located in Bethel Township by a vote of 6-1.

The land, located at U.S. 40 and Brandt Pike Road, will be used for a new housing development and school, which will be part of the Bethel Township School District.

Morford has been outspoken against the annexation and has attended multiple Huber Heights Council meetings and Miami County Commissioners meetings to discuss his disapproval.

“It happened before and it has happened again,” Morford said during the meeting. “300 more acres annexed, located in Miami County Bethel Township, added to the already 1000 acres over the last 20 years.”

“I believe that democratic process, voting, and majority rules, which our country uses to make decisions and govern, so I’m not against annexation if both communities support and promote the annexation and plan development,” he continued.

Morford states that the Bethel Township Trustees are all against annexation and expressed frustration on the township not getting a vote.

“We have been taught how voting is the key to the democratic process at all levels,” he said. “As it relates to annexation laws and procedures there is a breakdown of the voting process. When a city like Huber Heights can vote on an issue that determines the fate of 4000 Bethel township residents, it is wrong. We did not vote for them to represent us.”

“Usually, annexations are necessary when a community wants to grow,” Morford said to the Miami Valley Today. “But we don’t have a choice, and we don’t have a vote.”

Morford also talked about the ramifications of the annexation leading to more students than the township can handle.

“In our particular instance we have a huge school issue,” Morford said, discussing the overcrowding.

Moford thanked the Miami County Commissioners, who stated their opposition to annexation even though they were forced to vote yes on it.

“If the lawmakers in Columbus are not pushed to consider the flaws and annexation laws have been made to realize that the laws are anti-democratic then annexations will continue across the state welcomed or not,” he said.