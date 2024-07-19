Bipartisan bill supports veteran homebuyers

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH), chair of the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs, and Sen. Mike Braun (R-IN), announced Senate passage of their legislation to help inform veteran homebuyers of their eligibility for the VA Home Loan Program, which helps more veterans achieve the dream of homeownership.

“This is an important step toward making the dream of homeownership a reality for more military families and veterans. Ohioans who have served our country should have every opportunity to get the VA home loans they’ve earned,” said Brown in a press release. “The House should quickly approve this bill so it can be signed into law.”

“Those who have risked their lives for our freedom should be able to afford a house in the country they’ve sworn to protect. I’m glad that the Senate has passed this bill to inform Hoosier veterans of the benefits they that have earned and deserve,” said Braun in the release.

The VA Home Loan Program is the primary tool for helping veterans and their spouses achieve the American dream of owning a home. It offers veterans unique tools for financing their home purchases, including no down payment, no private mortgage insurance, and oftentimes lower interest rates than FHA loans. Despite these benefits, only 13% of veterans ever utilize their VA Home Loan benefit.