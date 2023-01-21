Boys Basketball Weekend Roundup

TROY — The Troy boys basketball team survived a double-overtime thriller with Xenia Friday night.

The Trojans stayed within one game of Tippecanoe in the MVL, improving to 11-4 overall and 11-1 in the MVL.

Xenia led 15-11 after one quarter and it was tied 22-22 at halftime, 32-32 after three quarters, 46-46 at the end of regulation and 52-52 at the end of overtime.

Troy would outpoint the Bucs 16-12 in the second overtime to get the win.

Isaac Phillips led Troy with 21 points.

Nick Prince scored 12 and Kellen Miller added 11 points.

Konyae Foster had eight points and Noah Davis and Hollis Terrell both had seven.

Tippecanoe 62,

Piqua 41

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe boys basketball team remained perfect in MVL play Friday night.

The Red Devils improved to 12-1 overall and 10-0 in the MVL and Piqua dropped to 12-4 overall and 8-4 in the MVL.

Tipp led 11-10, 33-19 and 51-31 at the quarter breaks.

Miami East 46,

Lehman 34

CASSTOWN — The Miami East boys basketball team stayed perfect in TRC play, winning a defensive battle Friday night.

The Vikings improved to 15- 1 overall and 9-0 in the TRC, while Lehman dropped to 8-6 overall and 4-5 in the TRC.

East led 15-12, 25-18 and 33-26 at the quarter breaks.

Wes Enis had 18 points and four assists for the Vikings and Jacob Roeth had 12 points, eight rebounds and four assists.

Connor Apple added six points.

Justin Chapman had 11 points, 12 rebounds, three assists and two blocked shots for Lehman.

Turner Lachey scored nine points and Donovan O’Leary and Da’Ron Pride both scored six points.

Troy Christian 58,

Milton-Union 23

TROY — The Troy Christian boys basketball team stayed one game behind Miami East in the TRC.

The Eagles improved to 11-3 overall and 8-1 in the TRC, while the Bulldogs dropped to 9-5 overall and 5-4 in the TRC.

Parker Penrod led Troy Christian with 19 points.

Christian Brusman scored 16 points and Frank Rupnik added 11 points.

Cooper Brown led Milton-Union with 13 points and five rebounds.

Bethel 50,

Covington 43

BRANDT — In a wild game at the Bee Hive, Bethel came away with a TRC win.

The Bees improved to 5-10 overall and 2-6 in the TRC, while Covington dropped to 4-11 overall and 0-8 in the TRC.

Mike Halleg had 19 points for Bethel and Remi Brannan scored 16 points.

Jason Bowen netted seven and Cameron Ahrens added five points.

Bryson Hite led Covington with 10 points.

Tanner Palsgrove and Britton Miller each scored eight points.

Brogen Angle and Connor Humphrey added six points each.

Shawnee 65,

Newton 36

PLEASANT HILL — The Newton boys basketball team dropped a WOAC game to Preble Shawnee.

The Indians are 8-9 overall and 4-4 in the WOAC.

Shawnee led 26-8, 35-19 and 49-34 at the quarter breaks.

Harold Oburn led Newton with 15 points and Aaron Colvin added nine points.

Tri-Village 70,

Bradford 29

BRADFORD — The Bradford boys basketball team dropped to 10-6 overall and 6-2 in the WOAC.

The Railroaders trailed 13-4, 27-13 and 54-21 at the quarter breaks.

