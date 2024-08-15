Boys Golf Roundup

Troy’s Isaac Burns came in with a 35 to help the Trojans defeated Sidney Thursday at Troy Country Club. Rob Kiser|MVT File Photo

TROY — It came down to the last group Thursday afternoon at Troy Country Club.

And Isaac Burns came through with an impressive finish to help deliver a 151-154 win for the Trojans on the front nine over Sidney in MVL action.

Not only did Burns come in with a one-over par 35 to earn medalist honors, he birdied his final two holes.

“We are so happy for Isaac Burns,” Troy coach Mark Evilsizor said. “This is the first time he has earned medalist honors and to do it by getting birdie on both eight and nine is fantastic. Isaac has had a rough time finishing rounds. So, this was great to watch. He poured in a 12-foot birdie putt on nine with everybody watching and knowing more than he did about the total score.”

Evilsizor knew it would be a tough match.

“Sidney has a really good team this year,” he said. “They had our full attention. They have everybody back including a freshman (CJ Goffena) who is one of their top players. Sidney shot eight shots better on the front nine than they did Monday (at the Troy Invitational), while we shot six shots worse. Hence, an extremely close match that was not decided until Isaac (Burns) came in with the 35 in the final group to seal the win.”

Van Davis came in with a two-over par 36 to match Sidney’s Carter Wooddell.

“We got a fantastic round from Van Davis,” Evilsizor said. “He needed a round like this for his confidence. He has not been able to score so far this year, so hopefully this round can jump start his season.”

Mitchell Sargent also finished birdie, birdie to card a 37.

“I was real proud of the way Mitchell (Sargent) closed his round today,” Evilsizor said. “He played well. It was nice to see him cash in a few putts at the end.”

Casey Beckner and Jeffrey Smith both carded 43s, while Blake Sager shot a 44.

“We got away with a very average fourth score,” Evilsizor said. “There will be matches this year where this can’t happen, so lesson learned.”

Troy has a big match with Tippecanoe Tuesday at Pipestone Golf Course — the site of this year’s D-I district tournament.

WEDNESDAY

Bethel 159,

Milton-Union 193

NEW CARLISLE — Bethel improved to 3-0 in the TRC with a win on the back nine at Sugar Isle.

Josh Fiery was medalist for the Bees with 37.

Other Bethel scores were Gabe Veldman 40, Philip Dix 41, Ethan Wishon 41, Logan Norris 47 and Braylen Stegner 50.

Milton-Union scores included Austin Hodkin 47, Keaton Jones 47, Hunter Fraley 48, William Coate 51, Brian Wooddell 52 and Joey Kaczmarek 62.

Newton 189,

Valley View 222

GERMANTOWN — The Newton boys golf team picked up a win Wednesday on the road at Jamaica Run Golf Course.

Will Bowsher led Newton with 42.

Other Indian scorers were Brady Pleiman 45, Rhett Koffer 46 and Justin Hale 56.

TUESDAY

Covington 173,

Milton-Union 195

PIQUA — The Covington boys golf team got a win at Echo Hills Tuesday.

Matt Dieperink was medalist with 36.

Other Covington scores were Brodie Manson 41, Jayden Wackler 41, Caden Hollingsworth 48, Brairen Denson 52 and Caleb Smith 57.

Milton-Union scores included Austin Hodkin 46, Hunter Fraley 49, Keaton Jones 50, William Coate 50, Brian Wooddell 57 and Landon Ratcliffe 69.

Bethel 175,

Riversi.de 225

NEW CARLISLE — The Bethel boys golf team got a win at Sugar Isle Tuesday.

Joshua Fiery was medalist with 38.

Other Bethel scores were Philip Dix 43, Logan Norris 45, Gabe Veldman 49, Braylen Stegner 50 and Ethan Wishon 50.

MONDAY

Fairlawn 197,

Newton 200

SIDNEY — The Newton boys golf team dropped a close match Monday.

Will Bowser and Rhett Koffer both shot 41.

