Boys Soccer District Final Roundup

BEAVERCREEK — The Troy boys soccer team had an outstanding season end in the D-II district finals Saturday, losing to Harrison 2-1.

Troy finished the season with a record of 14-3-2.

Indian Hill 2,

Tippecanoe 0

BELLBROOK — The Tippecanoe boys soccer team had its season end in a D-III district final Saturday.

The Red Devils finished the season with a record of 14-3-3.

Madeira 3,

Bethel 1

MONROE — The Bethel boys soccer team took a 1-0 lead early in the second half, before Madeira rallied in a D-IV district title game.

Bethel finished the season with a record of 18-3-0.

“We had an outstanding season,” Bethel coach Bob Hamlin said. “Setting a school record for wins, tying a school record for goals in a season with 115, being district runnerup. A lot to be proud of this year.”

Bethel broke a scoreless tie early in the second half when David Kasimov headed in a short cross from Phil Dix.

Madeira would tie the game with 25 minutes to go and take the lead on a goal with 12:48 remaining.

“Going into the match, I felt this was a match either team could win,” Hamlin said. “They did not really do anything we were not prepared for. They were physical on defense and their pressure caused us some issues, but I felt we caused them some problems as well. The key is whoever best capitalized on mistakes would probably win.

“We made mistakes on their first two goals and they did what a good team does, converted. Overall, I was not displeased with our overall performance. Yes, there are things you wish you could do differently. but at the end of the day, I am proud of how we battled in the contest.”

Madeira added a meaningless goal in the final minute of the game.

Seven Hills 2,

Troy Christian 1

FAIRBORN — The Troy Christian boys soccer team had its season end in the district finals Saturday.

The Eagles finished the season with a record of 13-6-1.