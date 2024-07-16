Bradford Public Library end of summer events

BRADFORD — Bradford Public Library announces its end of summer events.

“Summer Reading adventures for all ages continue through the beginning of August. Here is what we have planned for late July and August,” said a press release from Bradford Public Library.

Monday movies and BINGO will be held on July 22 and 29 starting at noon and ending at 2:30 p.m. All ages are welcome to come enjoy a free movie with popcorn and a drink provided.

Miami County Parks will be joining us Tuesday July 23 and 30 from noon to 1 p.m. for their QUEST program. Come explore nature and earn some cool prizes! All ages are welcome and registration is not required.

Cartoonist Jeff Nicolas will be back this summer with a special cartoon workshop for all ages on July 25 from 12:30-1:30 p.m. Aspiring artists and doodlers alike will learn how to draw like a pro and will go home with two completed drawings. Registrations are appreciated, but not required to attend this free event.

The last day to turn in reading logs will be June 30 by 7 p.m.

Summer Reading will wrap up with our Olympics in the Park on Aug. 7 starting at 1 p.m., followed by our Big Prize Drawing at the Library at 3 p.m. Remember, in order to participate students must have at least 1 reading log turned in by the deadline. You must be present to win. Adult Prize Drawing will be held on Aug. 8 from 6-7 p.m.

Senior Citizens will be playing cards every Thursday in August from 12:30-3:30 p.m. Come join them for some friendly competition and lively conversation!

Our fiber arts group The Nifty Needlers will meet from 6-8 p.m. on Aug. 1. Bring along your projects or learn from seasoned crafters. No registration is required.

Local student, Korah Adkins will be leading a class on coping with your emotions Aug. 12 from 1-2 p.m. Korah’s Coping Skills will teach participants the basics of handling their emotions. Everyone is welcome, but the class will be focused on children. Please bring an empty cereal box with you. Registration are appreciated but not required.

Adults will gather for BINGO on Aug 15 from 1:30-3:30 p.m. All adults are welcome to join the free fun where everyone is a winner! Participants are welcome to bring along a prize to share values at less than $5 if the wish.

Saturday, Aug. 17, at 10 a.m. we welcome Brandon Weis, author of “This is Gonna Hurt”, for a special presentation. “Have you ever thought about hiking across the country?” What about doing it times times in one year? Maybe not. But if that sounds interesting to you, come listen to Brandon Weis speak at the Bradford Public Library about his Calendar Year Triple Crown hike in 2021 on the Appalachian Trail, Pacific Crest Trail, Continental Divide Trail, and Arizona Trail. From Georgia to Maine, from Mexico to Canada, from Canada to Mexico, and from Utah to Mexico, his year of hiking entailed carrying a backpack of 20-30 pounds for over 8,000 miles in the dead of winter at -20 degrees through the scorching summer of 111. Through frostbite, injury, sheer exhaustion, and more — he endured. When he set out on his journey to hike the Triple Crown in a year, only 10 people had ever done it, but that didn’t deter him. Come and hear his story of determination, grit, and perseverance through America’s most beautiful and rugged landscapes! Light refreshments will be served.

Just Glue It craft class for August will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 20, from 6-8 p.m. Participants will be crafting a small twine wrapped glass jar and filling it with a Sola wood floral arrangement. This class will be free and limited to 24 participants. Registration will be available Aug. 1.

Our quarterly Puzzle Swap will be held Aug. 27 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Bring in your gently used puzzles and swap for something new! No registrations required.

As always, if you have questions about any of our upcoming events or services, please call us at 937-448-2612. We look forward to serving you soon.