Bradford Public Library June events

BRADFORD — Bradford Public Library announces its happenings for June.

“Summertime…… the living is easy and the opportunities are plentiful at your local library! We are in full swing with Summer Reading at Bradford Public Library. Here is what we have planned in June!” said a press release from the library.

“Movie Mondays are back!” said the release. “These FREE events begin at noon with a movie, popcorn and a drink and are followed by several rounds of BINGO until 3 p.m. Movie Mondays are for all ages and all movies are rated PG or G. Parents are welcome to stay. Children may bring along a snack from home if they choose to. A list of movies in located in the library. No registration needed.”

Miami County Parks will be joining the library each Tuesday in June from noon to 1 p.m. Join naturalists for fun outdoor adventures, activities and storybook trails. Some activities will be held in Iddings Park, across the street from the Library. No registration is required to attend.

Teens in grades 6-12 are invited to join in our Global Cooking Adventure to be held on Thursday, June 13, from 6-8 pm. Come learn about foods around the world, cook some interesting dishes then enjoy tasting your culinary creations! Registration is required to attend. Please call to sign up by Monday, June 10.

Our Just Glue It craft for adults will be held on June 18 from 6:30-8 p.m. We will be crafting a patriotic shelf or wall décor piece using a cutting board and paints. Registration is required by Friday, June 14. at 5 p.m. and cost to participate will be $5 per person, payable the evening of the class.

Our popular Stuffed Animal Sleepover will be held on June 19 and 20. Children may drop off their stuffed animals and participate in a couple of activities from 9-10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 19. After the children leave, the stuffies will spend the afternoon and night with library staff and teen volunteers in the library. Children may come back on Thursday, June 20, from 9-10 a.m. to pick up their animals, enjoy donuts and juice and hear all about the fun and mischief their animals experience the night before. Every student will take home a photo album full of pictures of their favorite plush friends. Registration is required to attend by Monday, June 17, at 5 pm.

Adults will enjoy a BBQ and BINGO on Thursday, June 20. from 5:30-7 p.m. We will provide the burgers, hot dogs and brats and all the fixings..we’ll even include some dessert! This event is free to attend for any adults. Registration is required by Friday, June 14, at 5 p.m.

Children in Preschool through those have just finished first grade will enjoy an activity day based on the book Regards to the Man on the Moon. Come on an adventure to outer space and enjoy crafts, games, and snacks that are out of this world! This event will be held June 26 from noon to 1:30. Registration is required by Friday, June 21, at 5 p.m.

Finally, our second annual All Together Now Bradford community festival will be held in the Y-Yard Park on Friday, June 28, from 6 -9 p.m. Bring the whole family for some old-fashioned fun to include bounce houses, putt putt golf, corn hole, wiffle ball, a sidewalk chalk art show, snow cones and cotton candy, all free of charge.

We will welcome bluegrass band Laurel Mountain in the shelter from 7-8:00 p.m. Laurel Mountain Bluegrass is a Traditional Bluegrass band that has it’s roots from Kentucky to West Virginia and Ohio. They play many songs that are from the 50s through the 90s, with harmony being their goal. They have enjoyed playing at many venues. Their lead singer grew with Keith Whitley & Ricky Skaggs as playmates, the release said. They have strong influence from Ralph Stanley, Larry Sparks and many other well-known bluegrass artists.

“Bring along your lawn chairs and blankets to enjoy the music. Also joining us will be food trucks, Badges BBQ and Boseke Concessions, serving up some amazing food! Plan to gather as a community and celebrate what makes Bradford special…the people!” the release said.

Summer reading registrations will be open through Saturday, June 29. Remember to sign up by 1 p.m. that day to be able to participate in the Summer Olympics and Big Prize Drawing in August.

“Be watching for information on our full July calendar of events! We hope to see you soon,” the release said.