Breast cancer survivor shares her story at ‘Champions For Care’ fundraiser

Brooke O’Neal, of Troy, shares her story as a breast cancer survior at the third annual “Champions For Care“ event on Wednesday, Oct. 16, at the Arbogast Performing Arts Center in Troy. Sheryl Roadcap | Miami Valley Today Brooke O’Neal, of Troy, right, and her husband, Brian, is pictured at the third annual “Champions For Care“ event Wednesday, Oct. 16, at the Arbogast Performing Arts Center in Troy. Brooke shared her moving story about her journey as breast cancer patient. Sheryl Roadcap | Miami Valley Today

By Sheryl Roadcap

TROY — Members of the community, including Upper Valley Medical Center (UVMC) oncology services and various business, non-profit organizations and Miami County city/county leaders, gathered for the third annual “Champions For Care“ event to hear the inspirational breast cancer story of Brooke O’Neal.

Attendees, on Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 16, also learned about UVMC oncology services available to the northern Miami Valley area and how to help with fundraising efforts at a luncheon held at the Arbogast Performing Arts Center in Troy.

O’Neal, a resident of Troy, is a wife, a mother of two young children and a biology teacher at Vandalia Butler High School. —And at age 30, she was diagnosed with stage-four breast cancer early in 2024. She bravely shared her story with a room of over 120 people and thanked members of her cancer care team and everyone for supporting cancer research and care. O’Neal’s story is a reminder that breast cancer can strike even those of a younger age group.

“The days following that news were a blur-filled with doctor appointments, scans, discussions of treatment options, and a whirlwind of emotions. I felt shock, fear, anger and confusion. And then, there were the questions — so many questions. I just turned 30; I’ve always been healthy. … How could this be happening to me?” she recalled thinking about the diagnosis.

O’Neal presented the details of her story, which included learning to cope with the reality of living with stage-four breast cancer, meaning surgery was off the table and that she would be going through treatments indefinitely.

“The fear of my reality was overwhelming, but it was in those moments that I realized something powerful: I wasn’t fighting this battle alone. I was surrounded by a community — doctors, nurses, caregivers and other patients who supported me every step of the way,” she said. “From my nurse navigator Heather, who answered and continues to answer my random texts, to Cherry, my social worker, who provided me with so many amazing resources for support, to my infusion nurses that make me feel at home in the infusion center. Their expertise, compassion and unwavering commitment gave me the strength I needed to face each day with courage. My family and friends also became my rock, reminding me that I had so much to live for, so much still to give and so many reasons to keep fighting.”

After a total of six rounds of chemotherapy every 21 days, her doctor reported no evidence of disease. O’Neal continues to get target therapy every 21 days, and will stay on that treatment indefinitely as long as her scans stay clear. She concluded by speaking about the how contributions help those going through treatment with private bays in the infusion center, the welcome chemo bag given at the first treatment, and the hand and foot massages at each chemo treatment.

“Your contributions aren’t just numbers on a donation form, they’re part of the everyday victories that allow us to keep living, loving, and hoping,” O’Neal said.

“I’m here to say thank you to everyone who supports cancer research and care, to those who give generously to ensure that people like me have the resources we need to keep fighting.”

Premier Health Director of Oncology Operations Lisa Weaver explained to attendees, “Premier Health’s vision is to inspire better health and we recognize the community need to expand the access to cancer care, prevention screening and cancer surviorship support services her in Miami County, Darke and Shelby County and the surrounding counties, and we will continue to make this an ongoing priority.”

Weaver also thanked all for attending and noted Premier collaborates with Wilson and Wayne Health and other northern hospitals to provide cancer patients with local healthcare service so patients do not need to travel far for quality care.

Jean Heath, secretary for the UVMC Foundation Board of Directors, and also a breast cancer survivor who presented her story at the first annual event, welcomed all to the luncheon. She spoke about UVMC Foundation’s purpose to raise funds to help provide the best quality healthcare possible for those in the northern Miami Valley and emphasized all proceeds goes directly to the treatment of patients.

The luncheon was sponsored by the Dugan family, which founded the John J. Dugan Memorial Fund for Cancer Care. The fund was created to support the unique needs of cancer patients. This includes intregrative therapies, cancer care packs and other needs. Brian Dugan, son of John J. Dugan, spoke to the audience about ways the community and those in attendance can help support those battling cancer in Miami County. He said they established the John J. Dugan Memorial Fund for Cancer Care to help people obtain great oncology service in Miami County.

Instead of driving to Dayton or Columbus, “we wanted people to be able to stay in Miami County and still recieve the best possible care, and I’m so glad to hear that that is happening,” Dugan said. “I am pleased that Premier and UVMC is working to meet that need with expanded infusion rooms and nuturtion clinics. These are the types of things my family had envisioned when we creasted the Dugan Fund.”

For more information about UVMC Cancer Center services or to contribute to the UVMC Foundation, visit https://www.premierhealth.com Donations may also be mailed to the UVMC Foundation, 3130 N. County Road 25A, Troy, OH 45373.