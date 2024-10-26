Brown praised for saving pensions

To the editor:

First, let me address the Central States pension plan. Regardless of your political party, we owe our pensions to Sherrod Brown. From 2016-2021, Senator Brown fought to save all Multi-Employer Pensions. As an active member of the National United Committee to Protect Pensions, I met with Senator Brown for six years. Senator Brown wrote The Butch Lewis Act, as part of the American Rescue Plan, to save our pensions from default. It took six years to get this bill passed through Congress. Finally succeeding in 2021.

Without the loan made possible by The Butch Lewis Act and American Rescue Plan our last check from the Central States Pension fund would have been written December 1, 2024. Think about that. And the current active employees would not have received any retirement moneys at all.

Not once did Brown inquire about anyone’s political affiliation! Together we saved over 10,600 pensions of Miami Valley Central States retirees and the pensions of active workers who will retire in the next 30 years.

Here is important information for employees of schools, municipal, county, and state entities. Senator Brown is now fighting to save and strengthen Social Security and Medicare, as well as trying to repeal the Windfall Elimination Provision and the Government Pension Offset. The WEP and GPO are two bills passed by Congress in 1977 that reduce Social Security payments by two-thirds for people who paid Social Security tax while working jobs before becoming public employees. The WEP and GPO also deny these same people from receiving Social Security on behalf of their spouses. We need Sherrod Brown to win re-election to accomplish these goals.

We all owe Senator Brown our support regardless of our political party.

John C. Saunders

Bradford