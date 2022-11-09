Brown Township voters approve levies

FLETCHER — Voters in Brown Township approved a trio of tax levies including a pair of renewal levies to benefit fire and emergency services during Tuesday’s midterm elections, on Nov. 8.

Unofficial results show Brown Township voters approved renewal tax levies for fire and ambulance services for their Fire District 1 at a rate of 1.5 mill for five years. The levies were approved by nearly identical margins, with 385, 81.91%, voters in favor of the fire levy renewal and 85, 18.09%, against. The ambulance services levy renewal was approved with 379, 80.30%, for and 93, 19.70%, against.

Of the 802 registered voters for these two levies 472 voted for the fire renewal and 470 voted for the ambulance renewal, a turnout of 59.85%.

Voters in Brown Township and Fletcher also approved a 1.5 mill tax benefit for five years for the purpose of current operational expenses. While this levy maintains current tax rates for residents of Brown Township, it is an increase for those in Fletcher. There were 351 votes in favor of the levy, 57.45%, and 260 against, 42.55%.

A total of 611 out of the 1110 registered voters in Fletcher and Brown Township voted on this levy, a turnout of 57.12%.

These results are unofficial. Certification will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, by the Miami County Board of Elections.