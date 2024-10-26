Calling around Covington

By Alex Moore

Contributing columnist

A busy few weeks are upcoming here in Covington, so that necessitates another October column to share the happenings. First, the Covington Presbyterian Church is holding their annual Bazaar on Saturday, November 2. The Bazaar runs from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. in the church basement at 30 N. Pearl Street. An elevator is available from street level, to drop one down to the lower level with no steps.

The Bazaar will feature homemade crafts, a bake sale, angel food cakes, a cookie walk featuring all varieties of those sweet treats, and homemade noodles. Also for sale will be food items from the ‘Cook’s Corner’, which include many homemade pre-packaged items for eating immediately, or which may be frozen for consumption later. These items include multiple types of salads, soups like chicken noodles, chili and vegetables, and many more items. Be sure the come early to stock up on your favorites!

But let me back up one day prior, to Friday, November 1. The monthly ‘Seniors Alive!’ meeting will be held at 11 a.m. that morning. The speaker this month will be Covington Police Chief Tim Cline, who will offer a program on “Scams and Other Personal/Financial Security”. There are scams, especially targeting seniors, which take place even here in Covington. Please call Kay at 473-2767 no later than October 29 to make your reservations. The Church of the Brethren is handicap accessible at the Wall Street entrance.

Also upcoming is St. Teresa Catholic Church’s annual Bazaar on Saturday, November 9 in the Parish Hall. The church is located at 6920 W. U.S. Rt. 36, just east of Covington, and the Bazaar will run from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. that Saturday only. There will be plenty of crafts available for sale, a quilt raffle, many delicious baked goods for purchase, as well as multiple outside vendors displaying and selling their items. Plan to come out and get some early Christmas shopping completed and help support local vendors.

Also taking place on Saturday, November 9, is the Covington Church of the Brethren’s annual Chicken & Noodle and Apple Dumpling Day. Serving will take place in the lower level at 11 a.m. and will continue until food is gone. Those attending may eat in, carry out, or both.

In news from the Covington-Newberry Historical Society (CNHS), they will hold their Annual Meeting on Monday, November 14 at 7 p.m. at the Museum. This meeting is for the election of officers for 2025, and all CNHS members are encouraged to attend.

Also, the Covington Hometown Christmas parade will take place Friday, November 29, beginning at 5 p.m. The Historical Society will again be sponsoring the Golf Cart Decorating Contest. ATVs and riding mower entries are also welcome. There will be judging at the museum for first, second and third prize golf cart entries. During the parade, spectators will be voting for the popular ‘Peoples’ Choice Award’. Registration for the decorating contest will be begin at 3:30 at the museum, followed by the judging at 4 p.m. As I had mentioned, it is a busy month! So if you’re able, get out there and support our local Covington-area events.

Got Covington news? Contact columnist Alex Moore by calling 937-418-8884 or emailing [email protected]