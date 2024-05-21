Calling around Covington

By Alex Moore

Contributing columnist

Summer is nearly here, and there are several summertime activities to highlight in this edition of our Covington community column. First, the Covington-Newberry Historical Society has stepped into the void and decided to host a Memorial Day Parade again this year in our fair village. With the High Street closure for two summers, it has now been three or four years since there has been a parade here on Memorial Day. The new organizers felt that was too long, and decided to do something about it.

Look for their new Facebook page by searching “2024 Covington Memorial Day Parade” for all the information and a registration form. Share the information with others through the Facebook platform or word of mouth. There are also flyers up around town to let folks know. If you would like to participate with an entry in the 2024 Memorial Day Parade, simply, find their Facebook page, and click on the entry form link on the left side of that page. The lineup for the parade will begin at noon along Walnut Street, in the vicinity of Harrison Street. The parade will step off at 1 p.m., head north on High Street, and will conclude at Highland Cemetery with a memorial service. Additionally, any veteran that would like to ride in a military vehicle during the Memorial Day Parade is most welcome to do so. Simply meet at the lineup area between 12:30-12:45 p.m. Any questions may be directed to Parade Chairman Ann Adams at 937-418-6149, or via email at [email protected].

Next, signups are underway for the 2024 Covington Community Vacation Bible School. Area children from age 4 through fifth-grade are welcome to this year’s Camp Firelight VBS, a summer camp adventure with God. Vacation Bible School includes exciting music, amazing science, creative crafts, fun recreation and memorable Bible stories that will show children how they can trust God all the time. This adventure runs from Monday, June 17, through Friday, June 21, every day from 9 a.m. to noon. at the Covington Church of the Brethren, 101 N. Wall St. A new feature this year is online registration at https://covingtoncommunityvbs.mycokesburyvbs.com. So parents or guardians can head to that site and easily sign up their kids for this summer camp adventure!

The ‘Seniors Alive!’ meeting on Friday, June 7, will feature former WHIO newsman Steve Baker as their guest speaker. The topic of his program is “50 Years Chasing Fire Trucks.” The group is looking forward to hearing about the many stories he covered as the reporter for the Northern Miami Valley. The Seniors Alive! group meets at the Covington Church of the Brethren the first Friday of each month at 11 a.m. If one hasn’t made a reservation, please call Kay McKinney at 937-473-2767 no later than June 1. The church is located at 101 N. Wall St and is handicap accessible at the Wall Street entrance.

At the Covington Christian Church, their Summer Kids Club (formerly known as Food for Children) will begin on Monday, June 3, and will run each Monday throughout the summer, ending on Monday, August 5. This year’s event will be held at the church, not at the community park. Registration is available online at their website, www.covingtonchristianchurch.com/kids. This

event is free to children from age 4 through fifth grade. The Kona Ice truck will be visiting again this year, as well as a visit from Brukner Nature Center, so don’t miss out! Call the Covington Christian Church office at 937-473-3443 with any questions.

And looking ahead, mark your calendars for the first Christian Church’s Women’s Fellowship Salad Luncheon Drive-Thru on June 21, and the Bucc Boosters Golf Scramble on Saturday, June 22. More information about both of these events will be found in the next edition of this column

Got Covington news? Contact columnist Alex Moore by calling 937-418-8884 or emailing [email protected]