Captain Marion completes safety leadership course

Captain Mike Marion, center, with Ohio State Highway Patrol Colonel Charles A. Jones, left, and Heidi Ramsey, an instructor for PSLA. Marion completed an 11-week college-level public leadership program course. Submitted photo

COLUMBUS — Captain Mike Marion of the Miami County Sheriff’s Office was one of the recent graduates from the 11th Public Safety Leadership Academy (PSLA).

32 law enforcement leaders attended an 11-week college level training college-level training program in partnership with The Ohio State University John Glenn College of Public Affairs.

The training was hosted at the Patrol’s Training Academy and was offered at no cost to agencies through casino tax revenue distributed to the Ohio Department of Public Safety’s Office of Criminal Justice Services for the purpose of supporting law enforcement training.

During the ceremony, Ohio State Highway Patrol Colonel Charles A. Jones provided remarks and Heidi Ramsey, an instructor for PSLA and the FBI National Academy addressed the graduates.

Graduates learned skills necessary to manage any division within a law enforcement agency, demonstrated preparedness to take on additional leadership responsibilities, and earned a leadership certificate and 10 hours of academic credit. Participating officers completed 276 hours of instruction on leadership, community engagement, public administration and contemporary issues in policing.

Graduates had the opportunity to meet with executive law enforcement officials to learn from their experiences and discuss how to build positive relations with the communities they serve.

Graduates also attended classes on dealing with future challenges in the field, overcoming the unique mental stressors of possible violence on the job, and ensuring best practices for law enforcement managers to recruit and retain the next generation of law enforcement professionals.

During National Police Week, graduates traveled to Washington, D.C. and the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pa., where they toured sites that shaped our nation’s leaders and the attended specialized training for peace officers at the National Holocaust Museum.

As part of a community outreach effort, graduates partnered with Habitat for Humanity MidOhio to build, paint and organize on various community sites throughout Central Ohio.