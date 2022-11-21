Car crashes in to State Farm office

A car crashed completely throught the inside of a State Farm Insurance building on West Market Street in Troy, on Saturday afternoon, Nov. 19. The crash remains under investigation by the Troy Police Department.

TROY — Troy Police are investigating a Saturday afternoon crash involving a car that went into a State Farm Insurance building, on Nov. 19.

First responders were dispatched to the State Farm Insurance location in the 700 block of West Market Street in Troy shortly before 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Arriving units found a car completely inside the office building. The driver appeared to be uninsured. A structural engineer was contacted to determine the extent of structural dame.

The crash remains under investigation by Troy Police, and no further information is available at this time.

