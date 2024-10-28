Car fire extinguished in Piqua

Piqua fire responded to a car fire at the Walmart located at 1300 Ash St. in the early afternoon on Friday, Oct. 25. Chief Lee Adams | Piqua Fire Department

By Eamon Baird

PIQUA — The Piqua Fire Department responded to a report of a car on fire at the Walmart parking lot in Piqua on Friday.

According to the incident report, at 11:37 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 25, the incident occurred at Walmart, at 1300 Ash St. When on the scene, it was determined the fire originated in a black 2014 Hyundai Elantra and a nearby 2016 Chevrolet Silverado also sustained damage from the fire.

The the owner of the Elantra returned to the vehicle after shopping for approximately 20 minutes, when she discovered a fire in the vehicle on her dash, said the report. She was able to rescue her dog from the vehicle and did not require any medical assistance.

Piqua Fire Chief Lee Adams spoke to the Miami Valley Today about the fire which he clarified was not an explosion.

“Sometimes when there’s a car fire the tires will pop which will make it sound like an explosion,” Adams said, adding that this incident gained more attention because it occurred in a public space.

Firefighters were on the scene for approximately one hour to extinguish the fire. They were unable to determine the cause of the fire.

“Crews turned on foam and used roll on technique to extinguish the fire, however, due to the slope of the parking lot could not generate enough foam to extinguish the fire. Crews deployed booms and floor dry around the car to create a dam. Crews also turned up the foam proportioner. The car was still leaking fuel while we were fighting the fire. It was noted the water and foam was going towards a drain. A boom and floor dry were placed around the drain to minimize any fuel getting into the drain. Once the dam was filled to approximately 4-inches-deep of foam and water the gasoline finally went out. Crews cooled the rest of the car until was nothing over 100 degrees,” the incident report said.

“We utilized a Class A foam there which for practical purposes acts like dish soap and is environmentally friendly,” Adams said, adding the department does not have any Class B foam, which according to some reports can be considered unsafe to the environment.