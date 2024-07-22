Card shower announced for Eugene Baker’s 103rd birthday

Baker

LAURA — The family of Eugene (Gene) E. Baker, who turns 103 on Aug. 8, invites everyone to participate in a card shower to celebrate his birthday.

Baker was born on Aug. 8, 1921. He is the son of the late David and Kate Jane (Cordier) Baker. He lived his most of his life in the Laura area. He also spent time serving his country in the U.S. Army Air Corps during WWII.

After the war, Baker returned to Laura, and in 1946 married the late J. Jean (Hunt) Baker. They raised three children in Laura.

Baker worked and retired from Frigidaire/Harrison Radiator/GM in Dayton after 45 years of service. During that same time, he also served as a volunteer and member of the Laura Fire Co. Over the years, he also served in numerous offices, positions and activities with the Laura Christian Church and village of Laura.

“Gene enjoys precious time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren,” said Baker’s family.

“Our father does not get out very often and enjoyed receiving your cards last year from those he knew and did not know,” said his children. “Please, if you are able, send him another with a little or a lot about you and if you knew him or not. His mind is good, and will have fun opening and thinking of you.

“Happy 103rd birthday, Dad! We love you,” said his children Doug, Denise and Dee.

Cards are invited to be sent to: PO Box 128, Laura, OH 45337.