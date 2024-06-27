Carnival opens at The Piqua Center

A carnival, hosted by Prime Time Carnival Company, at The Piqua Center is now open. The carnival, located at 987 E. Ash St., Piqua, will go from June 27-July 7; Hours on Monday to Wednesday and Friday are from 5-11 p.m., and Thursday, Saturday and Sunday 1-11 p.m. Admission will be free on July 4 during Piquafest; a ride armband will cost $30. The admission fee and ride armband cost on other days varies. For more information visit The Piqua Center’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/piquacenter .

Kathleen Leese | For Miami Valley Today