Cause and effect

By Kathy Henne

Contributing columnist

Traditionally, real estate agents have emphasized their selling prowess as a reason for listing homes with them. Naturally, sellers want their home sold, and an agent who is a successful salesperson would appear to be the most likely listing candidate.

Today, agents can play a more important role by organizing and attracting the attention of the other real estate agents to your home. You don’t necessarily need an agent to sell your property, you need an agent to cause it to sell, and there’s a big difference.

Consider the odds. Say there are 30 active real estate agents working in your market. Would you rather have just one or all of them working to sell your home? When interviewing agents to list your home, ask how they intend to mobilize the entire real estate community to show your home to their ready and waiting pool of buyers. How quickly will your home be posted on the Multiple Listing Service Website? Will it have a wonderful picture of your home when it’s first put out on the Multiple Listing Service Website or will it have a blank little square saying picture not available? Will the agents and their buyers see your great curb appeal and select pictures of the interior of your home or be disappointed and move on to other homes because the picture is lacking for your home? Will they be able to take a virtual tour of your home from the comfort of their own home or office at their convenience?

Choose the right agent, and you will enjoy the best possible marketing efforts available. They will focus on exposing your home to all the agents and buyers, not just the buyers currently working with them. The more agents and buyers who know about the wonderful amenities your home has to offer, the sooner it will sell. The more buyers who are competing for your home, the higher price it will bring.

In today’s fiercely competitive market, it is imperative that your agent market your home and not just sell it. Once you understand the difference and find an agent who follows that philosophy, you can start packing.

