CBC/CTS president and CEO to retire

DAYTON — The Board of Trustees of Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services announced today that President and CEO Dr. David Smith will retire at the end of the first quarter in 2023, after more than 20 years of service to the region’s sole provider of blood products and world leader in allograft production. Smith will be succeeded by Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer Christopher Graham who spearheaded business growth in his 19 years with CBC/CTS.

Smith joined CBC/CTS in 2002, became medical director in 2003 and has served as CEO since 2007. He oversaw the expansion of the CBC headquarters on South Main Street, the explosive growth of CTS with the opening of the Center for Tissue Innovation and Research in 2011, the addition of the CTIR II building that opened in 2021 and guided CBC/CTS successfully through the multiple health industry challenges of the pandemic.

“I have very much enjoyed my tenure here and the many fond memories I have of the people I’ve had the pleasure and honor to work with,” said Smith. “I am surrounded by the most highly motivated, competent, and quality-focused team that truly cares about our vision and mission. I look forward to hearing about the bright future of this organization.”

Smith said in planning the transition with the CBC/CTS board of trustees, “I expressed my unwavering recommendation and support for Chris Graham to succeed me in the top position. The whole process has been extremely smooth, and everyone is looking forward to the continuing successes, growth and change we have experienced throughout the life of this company.”

Christopher Graham joined CBC/CTS in 2003 as a customer service representative and was promoted through the organization, ultimately leading all global business strategies. He credited his success to the support of Smith and COO Diane Wilson.

“Together, we changed the organization’s trajectory implementing new business strategies that positioned us to become one of the largest tissue banks in the world,” said Graham. “The organization is now poised to distribute, for transplant, more than one million allografts worldwide in 2022.”

“What I can tell you today about the future is that we will continue to honor our blood and tissue donors by maximizing their gifts. We will continue to save and enhance the lives of patients in communities around the world. We will do this by optimizing the culture for everyone to have an opportunity to thrive within the organization,” said Graham in a message to CBC/CTS staff.

“It was the unanimous decision of the board to name Chris our CEO, upon the retirement of Dr. David Smith,” said CBC/CTS Board Chairman Mark Fornes, president of Mark Fornes Realty. “We thank Dr. Smith for his past 15 years of service as CEO, and we look forward to continued success under Chris Graham.”