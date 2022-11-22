Celebrate giving by giving thanks

TIPP CITY — As merchants prepared for their biggest holiday shopping weekend of the year, Yuletide Winter’s Gathering on Nov. 11-13, local churches, Sweet Adaline’s Bakery and the Downtown Tipp City Partnership (DTCP) came together to serve the community for a Thankful Thursday Community Dinner on Nov. 10 to prepare for the holiday season.

Individuals gathered around the table with friends, family and the community as Tipp City celebrated the giving season by first giving thanks. Food for the meal was provided and served by local churches in a community potluck-type-dinner.

The Thankful Thursday Community Dinner was an idea of Sweet Adaline’s Bakery owner Adam Berning and a regular customer of his who often reminded Berning that “Jesus eats with everyone.” Berning has been hoping to bring more meaning to the annual Yuletide Winter’s Gathering and an impact to the community through food.

Berning said, “We are all in this together for our community, spreading grace, gathering, and the spirit of the holidays. There is a seat at the table for everyone.”

Berning approached the Downtown Tipp City Partnership (DTCP) to ask for assistance in making this vision a reality.

“After recent years and the heaviness our communities have had to bare, the time just felt right,” explained Kim Bulgin, executive director of Downtown Tipp City.

The Thankful Thursday Community Dinner had a bigger turnout than anticipated, but there was plenty of food for everyone including those that decided to join in on the day of the event. There were around 200 guests and 30 volunteers from local churches and the DTCP.

The dinner was a success thanks to the donations from Meijer and eight local churches. Meijer donated 20 turkeys that they also roasted or smoked. The local churches involved in donating and serving food were Victory Church, Tipp City United Methodist Church, Charis Ministry, Upper Room Worship Center, Community Bible Church, Ginghamsburg Church, Christian Life Center and Open Arms Church.