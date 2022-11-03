Center Stage Academy of Troy celebrates 25th anniversary

TROY — Center Stage Academy of Dance in Troy recently celebrated its 25th anniversary.

“It’s so hard to put all my feelings into words,” said Jenell Krites, founder and owner, “but I keep going back to grateful and blessed. I feel so grateful to be able to share my love of dance with literally thousands of dancers that have passed through my program.”

Krites founded Center Stage Academy (CSA) as Center Stage Dance Company in 1997. The original studio had one dance room and a small waiting room. Krites was the only instructor.

“It felt like a closet! I was very surprised and happy to open my first year with 75 students,” said Krites.

Since that time, the studio has grown and now boasts 15 instructors (some of whom are former students) for its nearly 400 students each week.

“I never dreamed my little one-room studio would blossom into what it has become today,” said Krites.

That growth can somewhat be attributed to the benefits that dance provides its students.

“The benefits of dance never end. It is a sport that you can carry with you your entire life. Dance is a wonderful confidence booster,” said Krites. “I have seen shy little dancers turn into self-assured children and adults. Posture, balance, and flexibility are benefits that will carry with you for the rest of your life.”

While the impact on students is strong, the impact it has had on Krites is even more potent.

“I can only hope that I have had as much of a positive impact on Troy as this community has had on me!” said Krites. “There are very few places in Troy and the surrounding areas that I don’t run into someone that has either taken classes at the studio or is currently enrolled.”

Over the past 25 years, some moments have stood out more than others. Krites recalls a few students who, after a year of hard work, were almost too nervous to step out on the recital (showcase) stage.

“To see them overcome that fear, the smile, and the feeling of accomplishment is so rewarding for them and for me as well,” said Krites.

Krites recalls students who have gone onto dance collegiately and professionally and takes joy in the legacy students.

“It is truly the greatest feeling,” says Krites, when a parent who danced in the program comes back with their own children. “Dance and this studio touched their soul, and they want to share that with their child.”

Center Stage Academy of Dance offers classes to anyone (child or adult) from ages three and up in: ballet, pointe, jazz, tap, lyrical, contemporary, modern, hip-hop, and breakdance. They are located at 18 E Canal St. in Troy and are open from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday.

For more information, visit: https://centerstagetroy.com/site/

“My hope for the future would be to continue to teach and share our love of dance and be a place for anyone that wants to dance to have a fun, and rewarding experience,” said Krites.