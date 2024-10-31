CenterPoint seeks to recover investments

DAYTON — CenterPoint Energy’s Ohio-based natural gas business recently filed an application with the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) to recover costs incurred to build a safer and more modern natural gas system for more than 333,000 customers in its 16-county service area in West Central Ohio. The company’s proposal includes recovery of costs for critical and continued investments in gas safety, reliability and infrastructure improvements.

“Our top priority is to continue to strengthen the safety and reliability of the natural gas service we provide to our customers and communities,” said Ashley Babcock, CenterPoint’s Vice President of Gas Operations, Indiana and Ohio. “From installing new industry-grade pipes and more advanced meters, to improving leak detection and meeting the needs of our customers, these investments support our ability to deliver the level of service that our customers expect and deserve.”

To meet the region’s needs, CenterPoint has invested $830 million in its Ohio natural gas infrastructure since 2018. Key benefits to customers from investments have included:

* Pipeline replacement: Nearly 400 miles of bare steel and cast-iron pipes, along with approximately 70 miles of coated steel, have been replaced.

* System modernization: Approximately 30,000 new advanced meters have been installed to enhance measurement accuracy and integrate safety features.

* Leak detection and mitigation: The deployment of Picarro leak detection technology has improved safety by identifying leaks earlier and reduced methane emissions.

* Service expansion: New service lines and more than 12,500 new gas service installations have been completed, expanding access in residential and business communities while supporting economic growth and development.

CenterPoint has collaborated with local leaders on transformative projects, such as extending natural gas service to support the Menards manufacturing facility in Fayette County, which brought an $81.5 million investment and 150 new jobs, and the Royal Canin pet food facility in Preble County, attracting $390 million and 224 jobs.

* Transmission line upgrades: Large high-pressure pipelines have been upgraded to meet regulatory standards.

CenterPoint’s proposal, which represents the first time in six years the company has sought a rate adjustment, would result in an increase of approximately $23 per month for the average residential customer. The PUCO’s review of CenterPoint’s request is expected to take several months, with a final decision expected by early 2026. During this time, CenterPoint is committed to engaging with its customers and welcomes public input as part of its commitment to meet the current and future needs of its natural gas customers.

CenterPoint is committed to supporting its customers with a variety of programs, as well as tips and tools that provide assistance for those facing financial hardship, while also providing help to all customers to better manage bills and save energy. Among the programs, tips and tools available include:

* Choice Program: Through CenterPoint’s natural gas Choice Program, customers can choose a natural gas supplier that’s right for them. Competing suppliers offer more pricing options for consumers, such as locking in a fixed rate, which allows them to comparison shop for energy the way they do for other products and services. Customers who do not choose a third-party supplier are served by one of five default Standard Choice Offer suppliers at a variable rate. Visit CenterPointEnergy.com/Choice for a list of suppliers and up-to-date prices.

* Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP): State and federal utility assistance dollars are available for income-eligible customers. Households must fall at or below 175 percent of federal poverty guidelines to apply. Visit development.ohio.gov or call (800) 282-0880 to learn more.

* HEAP Winter Crisis Program: The HEAP Winter Crisis Program provides assistance once per heating season to eligible households that are disconnected or are threatened with disconnection. Households must fall at or below 175 percent of federal poverty guidelines to apply. Visit development.ohio.gov or call (800) 282-0880 to learn more.

* Percentage of Income Payment Plan Plus (PIPP Plus): PIPP Plus calls for a qualified household to pay 5 percent of its monthly income for gas service throughout the year. To be eligible for the PIPP Plus program, a customer must receive his or her primary or secondary heat source from a company regulated by the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio, must have a total household income which is at or below 175 percent of the federal poverty level and must apply for all energy assistance programs for which he or she is eligible.

* Due Date Extension and Payment Arrangement: These are two free offerings available to customers in need of a special payment plan to temporarily keep their service connected and better manage energy costs.

* Energy Efficiency Resources: CenterPoint offers energy efficiency tips, appliance rebates and energy-saving tools to help customers lower their natural gas bills. All Ohio residential natural gas customers are eligible to submit rebates by November 1, 2024. Visit CenterPointEnergy.com/SmartSavings or call 1-800-227-1376 for additional information.

* Budget Bill: Under this billing plan, a customer’s estimated costs for gas service are spread in equal amounts throughout the year. This leveling of monthly bill amounts reduces the need to pay the full amount in the winter and spreads some of those higher bill charges into the non-heating months. Customers can learn more and enroll for free at CenterPointEnergy.com or by calling 1-800-227-1376.

* Home Weatherization: CenterPoint’s home weatherization program helps qualifying Ohio customers implement energy efficiency improvements to their homes at no cost. Households must fall within 300 percent of federal poverty guidelines to apply. Visit miamivalleycap.org to learn more.

CenterPoint Energy delivers natural gas to approximately 333,000 customers in all or portions of Auglaize, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Darke, Fayette, Greene, Highland, Logan, Madison, Miami, Montgomery, Pickaway, Preble, Shelby and Warren counties.