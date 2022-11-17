Charger Country Alumni, Friends Night at Edison

PIQUA — The Edison State Community College office of alumni engagement invites all Edison State alumni and friends, including faculty, staff, and retirees, to attend Charger Country Alumni and Friends night.

The event will be held during the women’s and men’s basketball games versus conference rival Clark State College held on Wednesday, Dec. 14, at Edison State.

All who register to attend the Charger Country Alumni and Friends Night will receive free admittance to the games, food and drinks, and Edison State merchandise. The event will be held in the Charger Gymnasium Pavilion Suite Box, with the women’s game starting at 5:30 p.m. and the men’s game starting at 7:30 p.m. Attendees must be 21 or older.

Contact the office of alumni engagement to register by emailing [email protected] or calling 937-778-7969.