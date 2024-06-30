Christ Hospital welcomes Dr. Manisha Patel

Dr. Manisha Patel

CINCINNATI – The Christ Hospital Heart & Vascular Institute is pleased to announce that Manisha Patel, MD, FACS, has joined the team of world class and nationally recognized physicians. Dr. Patel is a board-certified cardiothoracic surgeon. She currently treats patients at Atrium Medical Center in Middletown as part of The Christ Hospital’s Heart and Vascular Institute’s partnership with Premier Health.

Patel is an experienced cardiothoracic surgeon with a collaborative approach to patient care and program development. She was inspired to pursue a career as a cardiothoracic surgeon after working as a research assistant under preeminent cardiac surgeon Dr. Shukri Khuri at the Veterans Administration Medical Center in Roxbury, Massachusetts.

“We are thrilled to welcome such a talented cardiothoracic surgeon to The Christ Hospital Health Network,” said Dr. Dean Kereiakes, MD, FACC, MSCAI, chairman of The Christ Hospital Heart & Vascular Institute. “Adding a talented physician like Dr. Patel allows us to grow our already award-winning cardiovascular care as Cincinnati’s heart hospital. By seeing patients at Atrium Medical Center through our partnership with Premier Health, patients will have expanded access to quality care.”

Patel earned a Bachelor of Arts in Biology and Music from Wellesley College in Massachusetts and her Doctor of Medicine from the University of Vermont College of Medicine. She completed a residency in general surgery at the University of Vermont – Fletcher Allen Health Care and a fellowship in cardiothoracic surgery at Rush Presbyterian St. Luke’s Medical Center in Chicago. She is certified by the American Board of Thoracic Surgery and is a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons.

“I am excited to be a part of The Christ Hospital Health Network, a system that is known around the world as a center of excellence for heart and vascular care,” Patel said. “Practicing medicine at both The Christ Hospital and Premier Health systems will allow for better collaboration giving patients access to cutting-edge technology, world-class clinical trials and new therapies. The opportunity to be part of this great system is an ideal situation for me.”

“By adding Dr. Patel to our already growing innovative collaboration, we will only bolster our commitment to improve the health of our community and create patient value by providing exceptional outcomes,” said Deb Kiser, MHA, RN, BSN, executive lead of the cardiovascular partnership between Premier Health and The Christ Hospital Health Network. “Both healthcare systems are doing everything it takes to bring in top physicians for specific cardiovascular care.”

Her commitment to putting the patient first and treating each individual with compassion and integrity is at the core of Dr. Patel’s care philosophy. This approach has helped her to achieve top ratings from her patients across ratings platforms and to be consistently named as one of Cincinnati Magazine’s Top Doctors, including a 2019 cover feature.

Patel sees patients in her office at Greater Dayton Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgeons in Middletown. To schedule an appointment with her, call 513-424-6565.