Christmas concerts with Tippecanoe Community Band

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe Community Band will present three indoor concerts, admission-free, during the month of December. More than fifty musicians will perform under the direction of Gail Ahmed, a well-known music educator from Tipp City.

The concert band rehearses at the Tipp Center, a corporate building located just north of the Tipp City Park. The group anxiously awaits its performances in Tipp, Troy and Piqua. Each concert is slightly different and presents an opportunity to experience live music and to learn more about our Miami County communities.

On Sunday, Dec. 4, at 7 p.m., the band will open its Christmas season at Tipp Center, 855 N. Third St., Tipp City.

Tipp Center is handicapped accessible and has plenty of parking at its west entrance. Music will include television and radio favorites such as “Frosty” and “Rudolph.” A vocal duet, “Baby It’s Cold Outside”, which was renewed in the the film, “Elf” will be accompanied by the concert band.

First United Church of Christ, 120 S. Market, Troy, will host the second concert on Sunday, Dec. 11 at 7 p.m. The beautiful, traditional sanctuary is a warm and friendly place to experience the joy of Christmas. A sing-along composed by Steven Reineke brings bragging-rights, since Reineke was a student in Tipp City Schools and became conductor at Cincinnati Pops and New York Pops.

A final chance to hear the band is at Piqua Baptist Church, 1402 W. High St., Piqua, on Sunday, Dec. 18 at 7 p.m. Piqua Baptist Church has a modern sanctuary that is handicapped accessible from its large parking lot and north entrance. Featuring “Christmas on Broadway,” the band will play a collection of tunes from Christmas-themed musicals. Other favorites include renditions in the style of Mannheim Steamroller and Trans-Siberian Orchestra.

All three concerts are free, handicapped accessible and family-friendly. Audience members are encouraged to wear a Christmas themed sweater or hat. No tickets are required. Each concert is slightly different and is guaranteed to make great Christmas memories. For more information or driving directions call 937-335-1178.