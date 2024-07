Ola Schafer, a volunteer with Johnston Farm and Indian Agency in Piqua, adjusts the garland on the mantle in the drawing room of the Johnston family home. The Christmas decorations were part of the Christmas in July celebration held at the home on July 20. Next weekend, Johnston Farm and Indian Agency will welcome guests for a behind the scenes look at the Johnston family home. The Tapestry Tour on July 27 and July 28 will take guests behind the scenes of the home to places the public is not normally permitted to go. The interior designer for the 2018 restoration, an architect and the lead house interpreter will answer questions about the home for visitors. The cost is $10 for adults, $5 for ages 6-12 and it is free for ages five and under and for OHC members.

Kathleen Leese | For Miami Valley Today